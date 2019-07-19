Transcript for Trump does about-face, defending supporters' chants at reelection rally

The president no longer says he is unhappy with the crowds chanting "Send her back." Calling them incredible patriots. And when asked about it, the president said I'm joining in the fight. And what he is saying now. And Michelle whoeb did not mention the news directly but though she weigh in tonight with a tweet. Here is ABC's Kyra Philips tonight. Reporter: Tonight, president trump defending his North Carolina supporters who chanted this about Minnesota congresswoman ilhan OMAR who came to the U.S. As a child refugee from Somalia. Send her back! Send her back! Reporter: The chant was inspired by the president's racist tweet suggesting four democratic congresswomen "Go back" to the countries they came from, even though all are American citizens and three of them were born here. Under pressure from his own party, the president said he felt "A bit badly" about the chant and was not "Happy." Today, a different tune. You know what I'm unhappy with? I'm unhappy with the fact that a congresswoman can hate our country. Those people in North Carolina, that stadium was packed. It was a record crowd. And I could have filled it ten ptimes, as you know. Those are incredible people. Those are incredible patriots. Reporter: Later, I pressed him. The chant, "Send her home," is it racist to you? Say it? Reporter: The chant, "Send her home --" No, you know what's racist to me? When someone goes out and says the horrible things about our country, the people of our country. I think to me, that's a disgrace. And we should never forget it. We're dealing with people that hate our country. Reporter: Tonight, Michelle Obama speaking out. The former first lady doesn't mention the president by name. But her aim is clear, tweeting, "What truly makes our country great is its diversity. Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there's a place for us all. We must remember it's not my America or your America. It's our America." Let's get right to Kyra Phillips at the white house tonight. World leaders are weighs in on the chants and how the president is dealing with it? Reporter: Indeed. And references the president's racist tweet, Justin Trudeau saying the comments were hurtful and prong. And the German prime minister Angela merckel says she stands in solidarity with the four congress women.

