Early voting process delayed in North Carolina as RFK Jr. appeals to remove his name from ballot

An appeals court judge has halted the start of the early voting process in North Carolina, ordering mail-in ballots to not be disseminated as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. continues his appeal to remove his name from the ballot.

North Carolina was set to send out ballots on Friday and would have been the first state to start mailing out absentee ballots, kicking off the early voting process.

