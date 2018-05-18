Facebook-linked Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy in U.S.

May 18, 2018, 3:32 AM ET
PHOTO: Christopher Wylie appears as a witness before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee of members of the British parliament at the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 27, 2018.PlayPRU via AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Facebook bans entities allegedly responsible for collecting and sharing user info

Cambridge Analytica, the data firm accused of violating U.S. election laws and misusing the Facebook data of tens of millions of users, has followed through on its plan to file for bankruptcy in the U.S.

The firm announced more than two weeks ago it would be shutting down, saying in a May 2 statement:

"Over the past several months, Cambridge Analytica has been the subject of numerous unfounded accusations and, despite the Company's efforts to correct the record, has been vilified for activities that are not only legal, but also widely accepted as a standard component of online advertising in both the political and commercial arenas."

Court documents show that Cambridge Analytica LLC, the company's American arm, filed on Thursday in New York's Southern District.

Cambridge Analytica shutting down, files for bankruptcy

Cambridge Analytica accused of violating US election laws in new legal action

Trump-linked analytics firm Cambridge Analytica used improperly obtained data, ex-employee says

Comments