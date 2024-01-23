George Santos asks judge for more time to pursue plea deal ahead of court appearance

Former Republican Congressman George Santos returns to federal court on Long Island Tuesday for a status conference in his fraud and money laundering case.

Ahead of the appearance, Santos added two lawyers to his legal team and prosecutors asked the judge to give the parties time "to pursue plea negotiations."

Santos has pleaded not guilty to 23 felony charges, including two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission, two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of access device fraud, according to the United States Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol, Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington. J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE

Prosecutors said in a prior court filing in December they were working with Santos "with the goal of resolving this matter without the need for a trial."

The prosecution also said Monday they were planning to turn over another 6,000 pages of documents as part of discovery. They also asked the judge to set a schedule for pretrial motions.

Santos is currently scheduled to stand trial in September. He was denied a motion to move the trial up to June in a December court appearance.

Prosecutors said there was no need for another status conference until just before the start of trial so there is time "for the parties to pursue plea negotiations."

Two of Santos' associates, his former campaign finance chief Nancy Marks and fundraiser Sam Miele, have already pleaded guilty to charges.

Santos had represented New York's 3rd Congressional District since January 2020 before being expelled on Dec. 1 in a bipartisan vote, 311-114, with 112 Republicans voting with Democrats, far eclipsing the two-thirds majority threshold needed to remove him from office.