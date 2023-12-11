George Santos discussing plea deal with federal prosecutors, legal filing shows

Santos was voted out of Congress on Dec. 5.

Former Congressman George Santos is talking to federal prosecutors on Long Island about a plea deal, according to a newly filed court document.

"The parties are presently engaged in plea negotiations with the goal of resolving this matter without the need for a trial," the filing said.

Santos is due in federal court in Central Islip on Tuesday for a status conference.

A trial had been set for Sept. 9, 2024.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.