Government coronavirus response updates: Trump military aide tests positive for coronavirus, White House says The news has raised concerns about Trump's possible exposure to the virus.

A U.S. military service member who works at the White House campus has tested positive for coronavirus, the White House said Thursday, but President Donald Trump has since tested negative, an official said.

The development comes after Trump reversed course on winding down the White House coronavirus task force, saying he had "no idea" how "popular" and "respected" it had become, and teased that his administration will adding a few more members to the panel next week, whom he suggested will bring economic expertise on "opening our country."

The announcement came ahead of another dire jobless claims report Thursday morning. More than 33 million Americans who had now filed for unemployment since the deadly pandemic shuttered doors to businesses and forced most Americans to stay home.

As more states begin to ease restrictions, even as the country's infection rate continues to climb, many Americans grapple with uncertainty, faced with the fearful choice between life and livelihood.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, in the Oval Office of the White House, May 6, 2020, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

The president himself has conceded more lives will likely be lost in the push to reopen the U.S. economy but continues to insist "it's time to get our country back."

While Trump pushes for a quick economic revival and paints a rosy picture of the administration's response to COVID-19, which has now claimed over 73,000 lives on U.S. soil, the public is hearing much less from some of the task force's key health experts, and more from the White House press secretary.

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, and National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci listen as President Donald J. Trump speaks with the coronavirus task force during a briefing in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, March 20, 2020 in Washington. The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE

Here are Thursday's most significant developments in Washington:

The Trump administration decides against issuing further formal, detailed guidance for states and business owners on reopening

Trump meets with the GOP Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas in the Oval Office

Trump, Pence and the first lady are scheduled to deliver remarks at the White House National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden

Pelosi calls Trump vain for not following CDC guidance to wear a mask in public, Trump says he wore one 'backstage'

White House press secretary Kaleigh McEnany says mask usage is 'the choice of the individual,' calls prospect of testing all Americans 'nonsensical'

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott in the Oval Office of the White House, May 7, 2020, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

Trump military aide tests positive for coronavirus

A U.S. service member who works at the White House campus has tested positive for coronavirus, the White House said Thursday.

When asked about the development in an Oval Office photo op, President Trump said he's had "very little contact" with the infected individual but confirmed he knows him and added that he's a "good person."

Vice President Mike Pence said he and the president will be tested "every day" moving forward, as will the people they come in contact with.

The president and vice president both subsequently tested negative for the virus, White House principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus," Gidley said. "The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."

CNN, which first reported the news, said that the person was a U.S. Navy member who serves as one of Trump's personal valets, part of a unit that often works very close to the president and first family.

ABC News' Ben Gittleson

Administration decides against issuing further formal, detailed guidance for states and business owners on reopening

The Trump administration has decided against issuing additional formal guidelines for states and business owners on best practices for reopening, according to multiple officials.

The Associated Press first reported the story.

"It was supposed to be published last Friday, but agency scientists were told the guidance 'would never see the light of day,'" a CDC official told The AP, according to its report.

A task force official defended the decision to ABC News, saying that "overly specific instructions" beyond the already-issued guidelines on a phased reopening would be unhelpful and noting that the onus is on the states to make case-by-case decisions as best for their community.

This decision comes after President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence recently told governors about draft guidelines in the works, but even as these guidelines have been under recent consideration, a task force official had said there was always a possibility that they would not ultimately be issued.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks about the coronavirus pandemic during her weekly press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, May 7, 2020. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed her disapproval with the decision at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill.

“I think that the way this has been handled is most unfortunate, because first of all, they had guidelines, which were weak, but nonetheless guidelines, and then the president said you don't even have to honor them. And then we find out now that there was a CDC report that had much more comprehensive guidelines, and they buried it in the White House,” Pelosi said.

Many of the states that are now moving to begin reopening haven't met phase one of the "gating criteria" for reopening but are still being cheered on by President Trump, who has grown increasingly eager to move forward with the reopening process.

ABC News' Jordyn Phelps and Katherine Faulders

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, in the Oval Office of the White House, May 7, 2020, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

Senator demands more information on hydroxychloroquine distribution from Azar, after Trump administration officials pushed the unproven drug on COVID-19 patients

A top Senate Democrat is demanding information from the Trump administration on efforts to distribute an anti-malarial drug to help states fight the coronavirus before it was rigorously vetted as a potential treatment.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, the ranking Democrat on the Senate panel that oversees the Department of Health and Human Services, asked Secretary Alex Azar to provide details to Congress on the distribution of hydroxychloroquine, according to a new letter obtained exclusively by ABC News.

Throughout March and April, President Trump and top administration officials touted the potential benefits of the anti-malarial drug, prompting a surge in demand for the drug. Some Republican and Democratic governors across the country also promoted its potential efficacy in treating COVID-19, despite a lack of clear scientific evidence.

In late April, the Food and Drug Administration warned of potentially serious side effects, and a preliminary study of the drug's use in early stages found a higher rate of death among patients using hydroxychloroquine compared to those who did not. (The study, funded by grants from the University of Virginia and the National Institutes of Health had yet to be reviewed by other scientists at the time of its release.)

"It has become clear that the process was driven mainly -- if not solely -- by politics, and may have placed some COVID-19 patients in danger," Murray wrote.

Murray, the third-ranking Senate Democrat, asked HHS for information on how the drug was distributed from the national stockpile, and whether the FDA plans to change its emergency use policy.

The Washington Democrat isn't alone in raising concerns, Dr. Rick Bright, a former senior health official in the administration, alleged in a new complaint that he was removed from his post at the agency responsible for vaccine development after resisting efforts from political leaders at HHS to promote hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment.

ABC News' Benjamin Siegel

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White House, April 30, 2020, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP, FILE

