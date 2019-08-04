2-year-old survived El Paso shooting after mom used body as shield, Texas Rep. says

A 2-year-old victim survived a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, according to Rep. Veronica Escobar, because the child's mother used her body as a shield.

Escobar described the woman sacrificing her life on "This Week" Sunday. She was one of 20 people killed in the shooting at a Walmart.

As for the shooter, who authorities have identified as Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, Escobar said "this individual came not from within the community, but outside of it."

“In this country, we have a gun violence epidemic but we also have a hate epidemic," Escobar added. "And until we confront that hate and until we confront the weak gun laws that we have we're going to keep seeing this.”

Twenty people were killed and 26 people were injured in what is now among the most deadly mass shootings in U.S. history. Another mass shooting occurred in Dayton, Ohio, a little over 12 hours later.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley told Jonathan Karl on "This Week" that she was most amazed by the Dayton Police Department's response time to the mass shooting on Sunday.

"In under a minute the Dayton police department had the situation under control," she said. "And what's scary about that is that if they were not there, the hundreds of lost lives we would've had in the Oregon district."

At least nine people were killed in the Dayton shooting. The shooter was also killed.

In El Paso, police Chief Greg Allen said authorities are examining a "manifesto," that they believe was written by the shooter and shows a possible "nexus" to a hate crime.

Cielo Vista Mall, where the Walmart is located, is one of El Paso's most popular malls, especially among Mexican tourists who come to the U.S. to shop. At least three Mexican nationals were killed in the attack, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

Escobar said that the mall was at the center of the community, adding that it's where sh and her family shop.

Today, El Paso is facing the indescribable pain and horror that too many other American communities have had to endure. Our hearts are completely broken by this needless loss of life, especially here in our beautiful home.



We mourn for the victims and everyone involved. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 3, 2019

Escobar has said that she was at a town hall meeting in El Paso when notified of the shooting. At a press conference with Texas Governor Greg Abbott after the shooting she called the "the manifesto narrative" fueled by hate.

"El Paso has historically been a very safe community. We've been safe for decades. We will continue to be safe," Escobar added. This is someone who came from outside of our community to do us harm. A community that has shown nothing but generosity and kindness to the least among us. Those people arriving at America's front door."

She also said "enough is enough" and called for gun violence prevention legislation on MSNBC following the shooting.

