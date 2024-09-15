Harris ally Healey not surprised her debate performance didn’t move the needle

“We know that this is going to be a close race,” Massachusetts governor said.

Despite Vice President Kamala Harris’ being viewed widely as the winner of last week’s presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, her performance did not cause a notable change in her favor, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll -- which Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said does not surprise her.

“We know that this is going to be a close race,” she told “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday. “Kamala Harris says that she's an underdog, but what's important is that she and Tim Walz have built a campaign for a close race.”

