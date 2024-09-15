Harris ally Healey not surprised her debate performance didn’t move the needle

“We know that this is going to be a close race,” Massachusetts governor said.

ByBrittany Gaddy
September 15, 2024, 9:30 AM

Despite Vice President Kamala Harris’ being viewed widely as the winner of last week’s presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, her performance did not cause a notable change in her favor, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll -- which Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said does not surprise her.

“We know that this is going to be a close race,” she told “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday. “Kamala Harris says that she's an underdog, but what's important is that she and Tim Walz have built a campaign for a close race.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events