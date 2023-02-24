Jake Sullivan & Rep. Michael McCaul Sunday On “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, February 26, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Jake Sullivan

White House National Security Adviser

Rep. Michael McCaul

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair

(R) Texas

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Terry Moran

ABC News Senior National Correspondent

Asma Khalid

NPR White House Correspondent

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Plus, exclusive reporting from Martha in western Ukraine, one year after Russia’s invasion.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

