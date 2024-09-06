JD Vance tells Arizona crowd late Sen. John McCain wouldn’t have supported Harris

The family came up when a reporter asked him about Jimmy McCain.

Donald Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, said that although he never met the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, he is certain McCain would not support Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential bid.

"John McCain, I'm sure, disagreed with Donald Trump on a whole host of issues. And yes, Donald Trump disagreed with John McCain on a whole host of issues. I do not believe for a second that if John McCain were alive today and he sees what's going on at the American Southern border, that he would support Kamala Harris and all the destruction that she's brought," Vance told a crowd at a rally event in Phoenix on Thursday night.

The McCains came up when a local reporter asked Vance for his thoughts on Jimmy McCain, youngest son of John and Cindy McCain, saying he will vote for Harris.

"I mean, look, who cares what somebody's family thinks about a presidential race," Vance later said. "I care about what these people care about."

Senator and Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance speaks during a campaign event at Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix, Arizona, on September 5, 2024. (Photo by OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images) Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images

While answering the reporter's question, Vance also suggested that Trump, who in 2015 said of McCain, "He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured," and the Vietnam vet were able to work together.

"Look, one of the things I love about Donald Trump -- and I never knew John McCain, but I suspect that one of the things that I would have loved about John McCain is that they didn't let their personal grievances get in the way of serving the country," Vance said.

Vance’s comments come after Jimmy McCain’s comments about supporting Harris and, more recently, former Rep. Liz Cheney, also saying she will vote for the vice president.