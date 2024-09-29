Jeff Flake endorses Kamala Harris, says 'she's ready' for the job

After endorsing Kamala Harris on X Sunday, former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., praised the vice president’s foreign policy chops and her proposal for tougher border restrictions.

He also said that Harris “ought to court all voters,” particularly moderate and conservative Republicans.

“I think Republicans believe in the rule of law in particular, and it's difficult to support a candidate who, having lost an election, tries to use the powers of the presidency to overturn that election,” Flake told ABC's “This Week” anchor Martha Raddatz. “That is anything but respect for the rule of law."

