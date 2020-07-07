New Jersey primary results

Tuesday’s primary election is being conducted primarily by mail. New Jersey opted to mail postage-paid absentee ballots to every one of the state's 3.6 million registered Democrats and Republicans, while unaffiliated voters could request absentee ballots on their own. If voters go to a polling location on Election Day, they will have to vote using a provisional paper ballot. Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m EDT.

State significance In New Jersey, voters will be casting ballots for the presidential race, U.S. House races and other local races farther down the ballot. Although the Garden State is known to be safely blue territory on the presidential level, the outcome of at least two of Tuesday’s House primaries could lead to competitive races in the fall.