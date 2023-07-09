Kirby explains why US is sending controversial cluster bombs to Ukraine

"We are very mindful of the concerns about civilian casualties," he insisted.

John Kirby, the spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council, on Sunday defended the Biden administration's decision to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine despite the weapons' risk to civilians -- and numerous other countries forbidding their use.

In an interview with ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, Kirby insisted that Ukraine will seek to limit the impact of the bombs off the battlefield and said that keeping Russia from winning the war there will be the greatest thing the U.S. can do to protect non-combatants.

Kirby explained that the cluster munitions are being supplied now to make up for how quickly Ukrainian forces are using up their other artillery: "This is literally a gun fight. ... They're running out of inventory."

The cluster bombs are fired on a position and drop explosive bomblets over a wider area, raising the risk that unexploded ordinance can essentially turn into land mines, sitting in the ground long after being fired and able to be stumbled upon by civilians.

"We are very mindful of the concerns about civilian casualties and unexploded ordnance being picked up by civilians or children and being hurt. Of course, we're mindful of that. And we're going to focus with Ukraine on de-mining," Kirby said.

"The Ukrainians will be using these cluster munitions, obviously, which have a very low dud rate, but they'll be using them to defend their own territory, hitting Russian positions," he said. "And I think we can all agree that more civilians have been and will continue to be killed by Russian forces with -- whether it's cluster munitions, drones, missile attacks or just frontal assaults -- than will likely be hurt by the use of these cluster munitions fired at Russian positions inside Ukrainian territory."

