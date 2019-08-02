A list of the growing number of Democrats calling for an impeachment probe

More than half of all House Democrats now back opening impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, according to an ABC News analysis.

At least 24 House Democrats have announced support for an impeachment inquiry since special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony, including several prominent committee chairs and freshman Democrats from formerly GOP-held congressional districts.

The calls for impeachment come as the House has left Washington for the month of August, and as the House Judiciary Committee has launched what's described as an impeachment investigation to help determine whether the panel will proceed with a formal hearing and drafting articles of impeachment.

ABC News has been tracking the growing number of lawmakers calling for an impeachment probe. Here is the current list:

1. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

2. Ted Lieu, D-Calif.

3. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

4. Mark Pocan, D-Wisc.

5. Val Demings, D-FLa.

6. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas

7. John Yarmuth, D-Ky.

8. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn.

9. Al Green, D-Texas

10. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

11. Don Beyer, D-Va.

12. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas

13. Joe Neguse, D-Colo.

14. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

15. Jackie Speier, D-Calif.

16. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa.

17. Madeline Dean, D-Pa.

18. Diana DeGette, D-Colo.

19. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore.

20. Dwight Evans, D-Pa.

21. Jared Huffman, D-Calif.

22. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

23. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

24. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

25. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y.

26. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

27. Brad Sherman, D-Calif.

28. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Wash.

29. Norma Torres, D-Calif.

30. Juan Vargas, D-Calif.

31. Cedric Richmond, D-La.

32. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa.

33. Danny Davis, D-Ill.

34. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas

35. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y.

36. Chuy Garcia, D-Ill.

37. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.

38. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J.

“It feels as if every single day he is testing the boundaries of what’s acceptable in the United States,” Malinowski said . “If we the Congress say and do nothing, then the boundaries gradually disappear.”

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call,Inc./Getty Images, FILE

39. Betty McCollum, D-Minn.

40. Filemon Vela, D-Texas

41. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

42. Bobby Rush, D-Ill.

43. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.

44. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine

45. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz.

46. Alma Adams, D-N.C.

47. GK Butterfield, D-N.C.

48. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y.

49. Mark DeSaulnier, D-N.Y.

50. Mike Quigley, D-Ill.

51. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio

52. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.

53. Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif.

54. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y.

55. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas

56. Grace Napolitano, D-Calif.

57. Nanette Barragan, D-Calif.

58.David Cicilline, D-R.I.

59. Eric Swalwell, D- Calif.

60. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis.

61. Marcia L. Fudge, D-Ohio

62. Robin Kelly, D-Ill.

63. Dan Kildee, D-Mich.

64. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

65. Andy Levin, D-Mich.

66. Katie Porter, D-Calif.

"An impeachment inquiry is a critical step toward building consensus as to whether the President committed "high crimes and misdemeanors." The public deserves to see that evidence if it exists, and the Senate expects to review it before conducting a trial," Porter tweeted.

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

67. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y.

68. Sean Casten, D-Ill.

69. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill.

70. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif.

71. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y.

72. Jim Himes, D-Conn.

73. Adam Smith, D-Wash.

74. Debbie Murcarsel-Powell, D-Fla.

75. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo.

76. Mike Doyle, D-Pa.

77. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif.

78. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich.

79. Doris Matsui, D-Calif.

80. Donald Norcross, D-N.J.

81. Scott Peters, D-Calif.

82. Harley Rouda, D-Calif.

83. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J.

84. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass.

85. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.

86. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

87. Rick Larsen, D-Wash.

88. Peter Welch, D-Vt.

89. Lucile Roybal-Allard, D-Calif.

90. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio

91. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz.

92. Julia Brownley, D-Calif.

93. Lori Trahan, D-Mass.

94. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore.

95. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.

96. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.

"I deeply respect the committee work of House Democrats to hold the President accountable, including hearings, subpoenas and lawsuits. All of our efforts to put the facts before the American people, however, have been met with unprecedented stonewalling and obstruction. That is why I believe we need to open an impeachment inquiry that will provide us a more formal, focused way to fully uncover the facts," Clark released in a statement.

Michael Brochstein/Sopa Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, FILE

97. Andre Carson, D-Ind.

98. John Garamendi, D-Calif.

99. Annie Kuster, D-N.H.

100. Mike Levin, D-Calif.

101. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.

102. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash.

103. Susan Delbene, D-Wash.

104. Kim Schrier, D-Wash.

105. Denny Heck, D-Wash.

106. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

107. Emmanuel Cleaver, D-Mo.

108. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va.

109. Grace Meng, D-N.Y.

110. Jose Serrano, D-N.Y.

111. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.

"The President abused the power of his office in an effort to stymie a legitimate investigation into his campaign’s involvement with Russia. Mr. Mueller chose to follow Justice Department guidance that a sitting President can’t be indicted. The Constitution empowers Congress with checks and balances to address high crimes and misdemeanors by a sitting President.”

“The American people want, and deserve, the truth. Mr. Mueller’s testimony provided ample evidence that the President committed obstruction of justice, and I believe the House must pursue a formal impeachment inquiry.”

Jose Luis Magana/AP, FILE

“Questions about the abuses and corruption of this Administration require Congress to press ahead with its investigation and follow the facts where they lead us. As Chairman of one of the six House committees looking into possible acts of wrongdoing in the executive branch, I’ve pushed to get answers about Trump’s cozy relationship with Vladimir Putin, unconstitutional emoluments the President has received, and the President’s deep conflicts of interest around the world.”

“The President’s repeated abuses have brought American democracy to a perilous crossroads. Following the guidance of the Constitution - which I have sworn to uphold - is the only way to achieve justice.”

The American people want, and deserve, the truth.



112. Jason Crow, D-Colo.

113. Judy Chu, D-Calif.

114. Ted Deutch, D-Fla.

115. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y.

116. Donald Payne, D-N.J.

117. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.

118. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif.

One Independent lawmaker in the House, Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., has also called for impeachment.