LIVE UPDATES
New Congress live updates: McCarthy teases GOP 'battle' over House speaker vote
Kevin McCarthy is facing a showdown with Republican hardliners.
Republicans are facing a leadership drama as they take control of the House Tuesday.
After the 118th Congress convenes at noon, the first order of House business will be election of a new speaker -- and current Republican leader Kevin McCarthy could be stymied by a group of hardliners demanding concessions.
Because the GOP holds only a slim majority, a small number of defections could stop McCarthy from gaining the office he's long sought.
Latest headlines:
Another GOP lawmaker says he's a 'no' on McCarthy
Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., added his name as another "no" vote against McCarthy Tuesday morning, saying in a statement that the GOP leader has contributed to Washington's dysfunction.
"I came to a broken and dysfunctional Congress to change it. Advancing the long-standing pecking order one notch has no prospect of doing that. Many don't want to change it. I will," he said in a statement.
"Kevin McCarthy is not the right candidate to be Speaker. He has perpetuated the Washington status quo that makes this body one of the most unsuccessful and unpopular institutions in the country. This is not about personality differences or who has 'earned' the position. It's about serving the American people."
Bishop's statement underscores McCarthy's worsening math problem, with lawmakers starting to join the original group of five lawmakers voicing robust opposition to his speakership bid.
Bishop was first elected to Congress in a 2019 special election with the help of the Congressional Leadership Fund -- House Republicans' main super PAC that is affiliated with McCarthy.
McCarthy says ‘we may have a battle’ on House floor
Kevin McCarthy is digging in ahead of the coming vote on House speakership, telling reporters he's "not going anywhere."
"I will always fight to put the American people first, not a few individuals that want something for themselves," McCarthy said. "So, we may have a battle on the floor but the battle is for the conference and the country -- and that's fine with me."
McCarthy said holdouts have demanded specific committee chairs, something he said he won't do.
Hard-line conservative Reps. Scott Perry, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert emerged from the meeting defiant in their opposition to McCarthy.
Greene slams House Freedom Caucus colleagues for opposing McCarthy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a member of the House Freedom Caucus who has broken with some colleagues and supports Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker, blasted colleagues for opposing him.
"This is not anything about the country. This is all about 'Never Kevin,' they just don't like Kevin McCarthy, and you cannot be successful in anything if you aren't able to walk in a room, make what you want, and get a deal done, and then walk away with a W," Greene said.
"This is not about prom king, this is not about a pastor. This about electing a person to sit in the speaker's chair so we can get to work."
Greene also praised the new House GOP rules package.
Gaetz, Perry, Boebert remain 'no' on McCarthy votes
At least three House Republicans likened the closed-door GOP conference meeting, which lasted over an hour, to tense infighting that did not persuade them to vote for Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.
"Kevin McCarthy was taking the path of Nancy Pelosi and following her precedent with a motion to vacate," said Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who just narrowly won he reelection to the House. "I will not be voting for Kevin McCarthy."
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., speaking alongside Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said McCarthy would only get his vote if "something dramatic changes."
"If you vote for somebody else in the first ballot, and nothing changes on the second or third or whatever, what's going to compel you to change?" Perry told reporters.
"This meeting wasn't about trying to inform people about what it takes to get to 218 and ask what you want," he added. "This was about a beatdown and a simulated unity in the room, which really doesn't exist."