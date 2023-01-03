New Congress live updates: McCarthy teases GOP 'battle' over House speaker vote

Another GOP lawmaker says he's a 'no' on McCarthy

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., added his name as another "no" vote against McCarthy Tuesday morning, saying in a statement that the GOP leader has contributed to Washington's dysfunction.

"I came to a broken and dysfunctional Congress to change it. Advancing the long-standing pecking order one notch has no prospect of doing that. Many don't want to change it. I will," he said in a statement.

"Kevin McCarthy is not the right candidate to be Speaker. He has perpetuated the Washington status quo that makes this body one of the most unsuccessful and unpopular institutions in the country. This is not about personality differences or who has 'earned' the position. It's about serving the American people."

Bishop's statement underscores McCarthy's worsening math problem, with lawmakers starting to join the original group of five lawmakers voicing robust opposition to his speakership bid.

Bishop was first elected to Congress in a 2019 special election with the help of the Congressional Leadership Fund -- House Republicans' main super PAC that is affiliated with McCarthy.