Matt Gaetz says he plans vote to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy after temporary funding bill

"Bring it," the speaker has said of such a move.

Hard-line Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz plans a vote this week to try and remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his role as punishment for McCarthy orchestrating a bipartisan stopgap government funding bill to stave off a shutdown, Gaetz said Sunday.

The Florida lawmaker called himself "relentless" in an interview with ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

While Gaetz acknowledged he may not yet have the votes to actually oust McCarthy from the speakership, via a so-called motion to vacate, he said that he could get enough votes before 15 rounds of ballots -- which is how long it took for McCarthy to win the gavel.

Removing McCarthy would essentially halt all legislative business in the House until a replacement is picked. It remains unclear if Gaetz currently has more than a handful of votes for such a dramatic move. McCarthy has dismissed the risk of a vacate motion.

"Bring it," he has said.

On Sunday, Gaetz responded, "Kevin McCarthy's going to get his wish."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.