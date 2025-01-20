Mike Pence, Joe Rogan, tech CEOs attend Trump's inauguration

Tim Cook, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were seen in the U.S. Capitol.

As President Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term, a long list of political leaders, tech CEOs, celebrities and others were in attendance in the U.S. Capitol.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was seen in the Rotunda, as well as former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush were also there.

Former first lady Michelle Obama -- who has attended every inauguration since 2009, including Trump's first swearing-in ceremony in 2017 -- was not present.

CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg attends the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will sworn in as the 47th US President in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, Jan. 20, 2025. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, as well as former Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, were in attendance.

Several major tech CEOs were also there, including X's Elon Musk, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Apple's Tim Cook and TikTok's Shou Chew.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng also attended the event.

Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President George W. Bush attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Rogan, whose podcast Trump appeared on during the campaign, was seen in the Rotunda, as was former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Singer Carrie Underwood made an appearance as well, singing "America the Beautiful" after Trump was sworn in.

Spotted in the Emancipation Hall overflow room were YouTube celebs Jake and Logan Paul, UFC fighter Conor McGregor and podcaster Theo Von.

Many GOP leaders were seen in the Capitol, including former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Republican leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, former U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton.

CEO of Meta and Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attend the inauguration ceremony before Donald Trump in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Among them were a number of Republican governors, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Numerous Democrats were also present, including New York Mayor Eric Adams, former Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Some Democrats said they would not attend the inauguration, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who attended Trump’s inauguration in 2017. A spokesperson for Pelosi confirmed she would skip the event, but did not say why.

In an Instagram story, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she would skip the inauguration, saying she does not "celebrate rapists," referencing the numerous sexual assault allegations against Trump.

In an post on X, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar criticized fellow Democrats who called Trump a threat to democracy but are now "willing to be there and clap for him."

"They lied to you and your criticism/anger should be rightfully directed at them," Omar wrote.