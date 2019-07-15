The Note: Biden, Sanders spar on health care and party identity

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The battle to define the ideology of the Democratic Party in 2020 is on.

The play-by-play is coming from the candidates, and President Donald Trump is providing the divisive color commentary.

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday will lay out a health care plan that's intended to draw sharp distinctions with his more progressive rivals. That comes two days ahead of what's being billed as a "major speech" by Sen. Bernie Sanders, framing Medicare for all as a direct challenge to insurance and drug companies.

Sanders and Biden already have been sparring on health care, with broader overtones to the fight. Biden is saying Sanders wants to raise taxes on the middle class. Sanders is accusing Biden of doing the bidding of big business interests and parroting Republican talking points.

Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Dividing lines along ideology and attitude have also emerged inside the Democratic House caucus on Capitol Hill; notably, Sanders took sides in that fight over the weekend. Enter Trump, who tweeted Sunday that a group of freshman members of Congress should "go back" to countries they came from, implying they are not Americans, though all, obviously, are citizens, and three were born in the United States. And with those few social media posts, the president reframed that debate entirely.

The coming days will again highlight internal Democratic divisions in ways that matter greatly for 2020. As for Trump, the president is again stoking his base -- but also reminding Democrats of the fuller stakes of the coming election.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Trump continues to play games with immigration, but has few wins to his name.

This weekend, his threats of deportation raids played psychological games on immigrant communities. But as his promises of sweeping raids stoked fear and insecurity, an uptick in arrests never seemed to materialize.

In Los Angeles, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, or CHIRLA, said it monitored for elevated enforcement activity, and as of Sunday afternoon, told ABC News it hadn't seen any. Coast to coast, though, community activists said they needed to stay vigilant.

Simultaneously, the president's planned summit with Guatemala this week was postponed by officials from the Central American country. Trump was working toward a potential agreement to have Guatemala keep immigrants headed to the U.S. country while they applied for asylum, but the local legislature pushed back aggressively on the proposal before anything could be signed.

With these incomplete policy propositions on immigration hovering, Trump instead doubled down with tweets aimed at women of color in Congress on Sunday, suggesting that to him, nonwhite residents, regardless of citizenship status, should be categorized differently than other Americans. Many leading Democrats and elected officials across the country decried the president's comments as racist.

The TIP with Beatrice Peterson

It's common to see Sen. Kamala Harris greeted on the campaign trail by fellow Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters, who are often wearing a shade of pink or green. This weekend, she continued to lean on historically black Greek fraternities and sororities, speaking in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at the Omega Psi Phi fraternity's international leadership conference. But the Que's made it clear this was not a formal endorsement -- due to their non-profit status, it's impossible for them or any of the other eight groups to formally support the only member of the "Divine Nine" who is running for president in 2020.

However, Harris is getting a boost from her fellow black Greeks, in the form of the Super PAC 1911 United. Formed on the centennial of the founding of Omega Psi Phi and Kappa Alpha Psi, by two members from each Greek organization, the group -- unaffiliated with the fraternities -- said it plans on using its resources, longstanding relationships and volunteer base to support Harris.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In 2011, the group, which was one of the earliest black Super PACs, was instrumental in targeting black voters for the re-election of President Barack Obama. During that effort the organization sent black volunteers across the country and, at times, traveled on a 1911-themed bus as a part of the organization's bus tour.

Founders Sinclair Skinner and Che Sayles made waves in early states, such as New Hampshire, targeting areas that had never seen a group of all-black canvassers. The Super PAC told ABC News that they do plan on targeting college students in the fall and will be back in the Granite State and in South Carolina.

THE PLAYLIST

ABC News' "Start Here" podcast.

Monday morning's episode features ABC News Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman, who walks us through the fallout from this weekend's Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation. Then ABC News' Victoria Moll Ramirez explains why the president's racially charged tweet aimed at a group of new progressive Democratic congresswoman is playing into fears among the immigrant community. And ABC News Senior Legal Correspondent Sunny Hostin tees up Monday's bail hearing for Jeffrey Epstein. http://apple.co/2HPocUL

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

President Donald Trump hosts the Third Annual Made in America Product Showcase at 11:45 a.m. on the South Lawn of the White House.

Monday is the deadline to file second-quarter fundraising information to the Federal Elections Commission

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., joins in the Conversation with the Candidates at the DMACC Ankeny Campus in Ankeny, Iowa, at 10 a.m. CST.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper participates in an immigration roundtable at 9:30 a.m. CDT at First Presbyterian Church in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., meets with the Des Moines Register Editorial Board at 9:30 a.m. CDT in Des Moines, Iowa. At 11:30 a.m., he will participate in the Facebook Live Candidate Conversation Series with Caucus for Kids in Des Moines.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro will hold meet-and-greet events, beginning at 11 a.m., in Keokuk and Muscatine, Iowa. He will also tour downtown Muscatine.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., joins the Seniors Policy Roundtable at the Northwest Community Center in Des Moines, Iowa. at 11 a.m. CDT. She then takes part in the AARP, Des Moines Register Forum at Drake University in Des Moines at 3 p.m. CDT.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D -Colo., is scheduled to participate in the Healthcare Conversation at 1 p.m. CDT at the Iowa City Senior Center. Then he will tour the Iowa Flood Center at the University of Iowa at 3 p.m. Finally, he will host a meet-and-greet event and healthcare conversation at 5:30 p.m. at Wild Culture Kombucha.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., will tour Big River Resources Ethanol Plant in Dyersville, Iowa, at 12:30 p.m. CDT, and then will meet caucus-goers at Timber Lanes in Maquoketa, Iowa, at 3:30 p.m. and in Clinton, Iowa, at 6:30 p.m.

Booker, Hickenlooper, Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden will participate in the first of a series of Iowa Presidential Candidate Forums, sponsored by AARP and The Des Moines Register. The forum will be held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, begins at 2 p.m. CDT and will be livestreamed at www.DesMoinesRegister.com.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participates in a rally with Unions and Hospital Workers at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia at 2 p.m.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Participates in a press conference for the National Domestic Workers Alliance at The House Triangle in Washington at 4 p.m.

Biden participates in a house party in Waukee, Iowa, at 6 p.m. CDT.

