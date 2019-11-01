The Note: Iowa gatherings appeal to Democrats’ myths and realities

The TAKE with Rick Klein

It marks one of the most anticipated moments in a campaign where there's often been little anticipation to go around.

A wide-open race in Iowa awaits the Democratic primary field Friday night and through the weekend. The action starts with concerts, rallies and marches around the Liberty and Justice Celebration -- formerly the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner -- where some 13,000 Democrats will see the candidates speak and show off their organizing work to date.

It may be impossible for any of them to compete with the mythology around the event where then-Sen. Barack Obama famously declared, "This is our moment," and soon proved that to be true.

But that won't stop them from trying.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign is making the parallel explicit, billing it as "that same moment for Pete, and for America." Others, including Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, are looking for Obama-style breakthroughs of their own.

Former Vice President Joe Biden saw the Obama magic for himself in the room in 2007, as a rival for the nomination. Twelve years and a few political lifetimes later, he has to show that the moment hasn't passed him by, while Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will seek to outdo each other.

One year out from Election Day, and with a first impeachment vote now done, there may be a certain comfort level for Democrats in reviving a storied Iowa tradition.

At the same time, the weekend's arrival is a reminder that the crush of major news events hasn't slowed down the calendar.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

President Donald Trump's approval rating among Republicans is at a career low. According to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll out on Friday he's at 74% -- that's down from 87% in July.

Still, considering that the House on Thursday passed new parameters to guide an investigation into whether the president should be impeached over potentially conditioning U.S. support for an ally on a political investigation, a 74% approval rating within his party could be seen as quite high.

Big picture: Americans remain deeply split on the idea of impeaching Trump and removing him from office at this point.

With near identical numbers, Americans divided 49% to 47% on whether or not Congress should impeach Trump and remove him from office. Interestingly, 47% of independents support impeachment and removal.

Democrats are hoping that this next public phase of the investigation will tip the scales.

The TIP with Zohreen Shah

A day before the Liberty and Justice dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, bright campaign signs from presidential candidates covered the lawns near the Wells Fargo Arena. Though the campaigns are frequently trying to outdo each other with visual spectacles, there was no mark of the candidate who figuratively declared that she was moving to Iowa and pouring every resource into the state. Sen. Kamala Harris' aides indicated that they were moving away from that type of visibility and would instead be knocking on doors Friday -- making contact with voters a key priority in a campaign that's making drastic changes in an attempt to boost her numbers in Iowa.

Harris announced this week that she'd be slashing staff and making pay cuts in an effort to deploy more resources to the Hawkeye State. But while she's trying to move ahead, her team is still knee-deep in restructuring and adjusting to a leaner campaign. During a gaggle with reporters on Thursday, Harris was herself unaware of how many staffers were losing their jobs and couldn't estimate, instead deflecting to her campaign manager.

What the campaign does know is they want a seven-figure media campaign in the weeks leading up to the caucus. But it's not just money they hope to have more of; it's also time.

"If people were to talk to me 24 hours a day, I would do it! So I am always concerned I don't have enough time," Harris told reporters.

ONE MORE THING

With its 232-196 party line vote, the House sanctioned an already fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Here's what will happen next.

