The Note: Keeping Trump inside the guardrails

Before eyes turn toward a possible Washington summit with Vladimir Putin, and before the subject changes yet again, this week revealed some truths that even President Donald Trump can’t change.

Yes, Trump is doing and saying things regarding Russia that no president has before – raising questions about his competence as well as his loyalty. Yes, yet again, most of his party is going along with him, through all the White House’s contradictory and worrisome explanations.

But a handful of Republican officials – some in Trump’s own administration, some just sharing a party affiliation – offered up guardrails, if not quite limits, to the boundaries the president can stretch.

Trump’s handpicked FBI director and intelligence chief made clear that their loyalties are to American intelligence agencies, not necessarily to the whims or beliefs of the president.

On Capitol Hill, critical GOP voices were loud enough to be recognized, although not loud enough to force real action. It was again left to a retiring senator to go where few of his colleagues would publicly, pointing to the “dark mystery” that looms, even as Helsinki fades.

“Why did he do that? What would compel our president to do such a thing?” Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., asked on the Senate floor. “Those are questions that urgently beg for an answer, and it is our job to find that answer.“

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

While the week started with Republicans on Capitol Hill largely aghast, by midweek it was obvious most GOPers were not planning to take serious action to respond to the president’s comments or behavior on Russia (though, again, so many of them said they were concerned by it).

All week, Republicans said they did, in fact, think Russians tried to interfere in the 2016 U.S. elections. Even so, on Thursday, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn blocked a non-binding, symbolic resolution that stated: The Senate agreed with the intelligence community, thought Russia should be held accountable and would hold hearings to understand what happened in Helsinki.

It was looking like a week of Republican dithering and kowtowing.

Then later Thursday, an anomaly and a reminder of just how small the party’s Senate majority is.

Tim Scott, the Republican Party’s lone African-American senator, sunk a Trump administration judicial nominee.

Scott, from South Carolina, told his colleagues he prepared to vote against a federal appeals court pick after some of the judge’s writings from college came to light. Critics called the writings racist.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell scratched the vote and the White House pulled the nomination.

A big deal, plus a notice that with the Republican majority so thin, it takes only one or two of them to knock something down. Could it still happen to Trump’s Supreme Court nominee?

The TIP with Esther Castillejo

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher’s ties to Russia have been a top campaign issue in his race in Southern California’s 48th district, and the veteran congressman this week gave critics plenty of fodder given his positions on the Helsinki summit, the investigations into Russia’s election interference, and his connections to an indicted Russian woman being called a possible real-life “Red Sparrow.”

Rohrabacher is already facing his toughest re-election bid yet. In June, his lead had shrunk to nearly 30 points below where it was during his last primary in 2016, and even a former protégé has sought to unseat him.

Now, there’s renewed interest in Rohrabacher’s Russia connections, an ongoing issue that even prompted House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy back in 2016 to say: “There’s two people, I think, Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump.”

Within hours of the Helsinki summit, Rohrabacher, who is seeking a 16th term in Congress, defended President Trump’s overtures to Vladimir Putin, blasting critics who said Trump had not been forceful enough in denouncing election meddling.

“We meddle all over the world at a much higher rate than what Moscow does,” the congressman said on Bloomberg television. “I think that it is wrong for some people, and one country to go into another country and meddle into their electoral process. And you know what? We do it aggressively and at a much higher level than Russia does.”

Rohrabacher said the Justice Department going public with the indictment of 12 Russian operatives just days before the summit was “an attempt to undermine and disrupt this president’s right to be president.”

And he called the charges against Maria Butina, the gun-rights activist and alleged Russian agent indicted this week, “bogus” in an interview with Politico. The congressman, while not accused of any wrongdoing, admits to having met Butina during a 2015 congressional delegation visit to Moscow, but stops short of confirming he’s the congressman mentioned in an FBI affidavit.

President Trump departs for a weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey, this afternoon.

"OK … that's going to be special." – A surprised Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, during a live interview with NBC's Andrea Mitchell, after she informed him the White House had just tweeted Donald Trump planned to invite Vladimir Putin to the White House this fall.

