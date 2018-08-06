The Note: The many matchups of Trump

The TAKE with Rick Klein

It might be just the matchup President Donald Trump would design. The problem is deciding which matchup to focus on.

For the last time before November's midterm elections, voters choose between Democrats and Republicans this week, in a special House election in a historically deep-red Ohio district on Tuesday.

Trump is positioning himself against Democrats in typically misleading ways. But he’s also squaring off against the news media, the special counsel, his own Justice Department and even LeBron James.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich let it be known on "This Week" Sunday that GOP House candidate Troy Balderson didn’t even invite Trump to the rally he headlined Saturday. Highlighting the other edge of the Trump campaign sword, Kasich sided with James (who is taking his talents away from Cleveland after a run that included capturing the 2016 NBA championship) – and against Trumpism.

"He’s a divider," Kasich said of the president. "The party has shrunk because we don’t have this positive, growth-oriented, opportunity message."

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Members of Congress are home in their districts this week. Look out for some action in the states and fiery interactions with voters.

While the House is out for all of August, senators are only getting a short time away from the nation’s capital this summer. Their "skinny" recess is under two weeks.

The squeezed time at home means added pressure for organizers to make sure their voter voices are heard.

One of the major issues on the minds of Democrats: the Supreme Court nomination.

Planned Parenthood says its state partners and local chapters will host more than 80 events around the country "to demand senators reject Trump’s nomination" of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the highest court.

They are also focused on getting letters to the editor, from women worried Kavanaugh would overturn Roe v. Wade, placed in local papers in key states like Alaska, Maine and West Virginia with possible swing votes.

The TIP with John Verhovek

If there was any doubt that the Democratic primary in the Michigan governor's race is a referendum on the progressive agenda, Sen. Bernie Sanders ended that discussion Sunday.

Campaigning in and around the city of Detroit for Abdul El-Sayed, a 33-year-old Muslim doctor who embraced Sanders' call for a "Medicare for All" healthcare system and tuition-free public colleges, the Vermont senator did not shy away from casting the race, and his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton in the presidential primaries, as a vindication of the progressive policy platform.

"Because of the victory we won here in Michigan...those ideas which were once seen to be by the establishment as 'fringe ideas' or 'radical ideas,' they are now mainstream ideas," Sanders told a crowd gathered in the town of Ypsilanti, 30 minutes west of Detroit.

But just how mainstream those ideas have become is still being constantly tested throughout the 2018 primaries, and will again on Tuesday, when Michiganders decide whether it is El-Sayed or former state Senator Gretchen Whitmer is their choice to advance to November and win back control of the governor's mansion after eight years of GOP control.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

President Trump has dinner with supporters in Bedminster, New Jersey at 7:30 p.m.

Week two of the Paul Manafort trial in Alexandria, Virginia begins at 1 p.m.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is scheduled to take a diplomatic trip to Moscow, Russia for an unspecified period of time.

Rosie O'Donnell and a group of Broadway performers are expected to stage a musical protest outside the White House at 7 p.m.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"If the recommendation was give the interview, you’re going to get 12 lawyers on there saying I can’t believe that Sekulow and Giuliani and the other lawyers allowed the president to do it. If we say no, we’re not going to do the interview, the same 12 lawyers are going to say, 'Gee, what are they hiding?'" — Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow on ABC News' "This Week" regarding the prospect of the president agreeing to be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

