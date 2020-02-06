The Note: Romney, Biden confront powerful forces inside changing parties They're fighting strong political tides that could define this election, beyond.

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Mitt Romney and Joe Biden appeared on national tickets just two election cycles ago.

At this moment, 2012 could not feel farther away from 2020. Romney and Biden are struggling with the political identities of their parties, as they fight strong political tides in ways that could define this election and beyond.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event, Jan. 28, 2020, in Muscatine, Iowa. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP, FILE

Biden is standing for experience and practicality in New Hampshire. He is warning of the "risk" involved in supporting either a relative neophyte or a passion-inspiring political veteran whose positions could open Democrats up to attack, all in advance of Friday night's debate in New Hampshire on ABC.

The forces that propelled former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders in Iowa may have felt like a "gut punch" to Biden. But they are long-developing trends in the Democratic Party toward leaders who are new and/or bold.

Romney, meanwhile, cited what he called a "grievously wrong" action and a powerful wariness of "history's rebuke and the censor of my own conscience" in casting a surprise vote to remove President Donald Trump from office on an impeachment charge.

In this image from video, Sen. Mitt Romney speaks on the Senate floor about the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 5, 2020. Romney announced he will vote to convict Trump of abuse of power. Senate Television via AP

Trump was acquitted 52-48, ending impeachment once and for all. Romney only needed to look around the House chamber during Tuesday's raucous State of the Union address -- or look inside his own family, at his niece who runs the Republican National Committee -- to realize how lonely he is in his party.

But Romney's vote robbed Republicans of the argument that impeachment was a purely partisan exercise, and signaled that not all in the GOP are loyal to the president. Trump called it all a "witch hunt," yet his party's most recent nominee before him refused to be haunted by his conclusion that it wasn't.

Impeachment is not the same as struggles inside a primary. The convergence of these events is a coincidence of the calendar -- or just part of a week that has everything happening all at once.

But if neither Biden nor Romney fully recognize what their parties have become, they may still be proven at least partially right. They seem lonely now, but they will not be ignored.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

The formal end of the Senate impeachment trial will be a reset on the campaign trail too.

In the final days before the Iowa caucuses it was downright weird that three of the top five candidates were out of the state. Sens. Sanders' and Elizabeth Warren's campaigns frantically tried to maximize the time on the ground when their candidates did make it back. The panic and last-minute planning was palpable.

Democratic presidential candidates appear during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2020. Patrick Semansky/AP, FILE

Sen. Amy Klobuchar's campaign manager too said he thought the time away from voters could have hurt her momentum.

The same sort of inequity has been real since Iowa as well. In the last few days, Buttigieg and Biden have been in New Hampshire without the distraction the others have had back in Washington. The two of them were able to talk to reporters and move around the state unencumbered.

It was noteworthy that despite being pulled away from the campaign, Sanders maintained his support in Iowa.

Early returns show he is on track to have won the most votes in those caucus rooms.

Moving forward, the playing field will be -- in a small way -- more level.

The TIP with Kendall Karson

It's been more than 48 hours since Iowans first gathered at nearly 1,700 caucus sites Monday night, yet the state Democratic Party continues to be scarred by mishaps in the aftermath. Shortly after releasing a fourth wave of partial returns Thursday, the state party announced they would have to update the newest batch due to a "minor correction."

For a state that was -- just four days ago -- thought to catapult underdogs to national prominence, the fumbles appear to be diminishing its outsize influence, not only in this cycle but for those to come.

Nevertheless, one underdog, who started the 2020 contest as a small city mayor with a hard to pronounce last name, is locked in a very tight race for the top spot for state delegates, which will ultimately determine a winner out of Iowa. With 97% of statewide precincts reporting, Buttigieg only leads his next closest rival, Sanders, by .1% in SDEs. Buttigieg's lead is currently fueled by strong performances in counties stratified across the state, from Iowa's conservative and rural northwestern corner in Webster, Ida and Calhoun to blue collar areas in Marion County, to swing counties -- including Lee and Allamakee -- that voted for both President Barack Obama and Trump.

But even with a geographically diverse story to tell to counter his more racially homogenous crowds at campaign stops, Buttigieg's ability to draw support across Iowa's 99 counties might just be overlooked amid the chaos.

Chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party Troy Price speaks about the technical issues that delayed the Iowa Democratic caucuses results during a news conference at the Iowa Events Center, Feb. 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images

