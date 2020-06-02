Joe Biden admits campaign took 'gut punch' in Iowa

More
The former vice president, now in fourth place, went on the attack, taking aim at Sen. Bernie Sanders and current leader Pete Buttigieg.
1:59 | 02/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Joe Biden admits campaign took 'gut punch' in Iowa

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:59","description":"The former vice president, now in fourth place, went on the attack, taking aim at Sen. Bernie Sanders and current leader Pete Buttigieg.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68786403","title":"Joe Biden admits campaign took 'gut punch' in Iowa","url":"/WNT/video/joe-biden-admits-campaign-gut-punch-iowa-68786403"}