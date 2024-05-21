Oregon 2024 primary results

Biden and Trump clinched their parties' nominations earlier this year.

Tuesday is primary day in Oregon for Republican and Democratic presidential candidates.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the only major candidates still running. They clinched their parties' respective nominations earlier this year.

Elections in the state are conducted solely by mail. Voters registered as of 21 days before the primary were mailed a ballot to vote and return by primary day.

The ballot must be mailed or dropped off at any official drop box​​ ​across the state by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.​​​​​​​​

Only voters registered with a major political party will be able to vote for candidates of the same party in the primary election.

State significance

Oregon is one of only eight states to conduct entirely all mail-in elections, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The state's primary election comes fairly late in the presidential nominating process. There are 31 Republican delegates and 66 Democratic delegates up for grabs.

Oregon is considered a Democratic stronghold in presidential races. Biden won 56% of the state in the 2020 general election against Trump.