Pence says 'crackpot lawyers' told Trump what he wanted to hear

Reporters asked him what he's learned from reading the Jan. 6 indictment.

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday weighed in more extensively on the indictment of former President Donald Trump over Jan. 6, saying, "I wish it didn't come to this."

"It will be up to the government now to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this actually represented criminal activity," Pence said.

Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a stop at the Indiana State Fair, Aug. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP

Pence, speaking to reporters while campaigning at the Indiana State Fair, was asked what he had learned after reading through the indictment.

"I didn't know anything about the effort to secure fake electors in states around the country. I learned that after the fact," Pence added.

Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, NJ, June 13, 2023. Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

"I really do believe that anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be President of the United States. And anyone who asks someone else to put themselves over the Constitution should never be President of the United States again," he said.

"Sadly, the president was surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers," he said, adding, "Our Constitution is more important than any one man."

When asked if he'd testify in a criminal trial, Pence didn't rule that out.

"Well, I testified under a subpoena before the grand jury. I'm somebody that believes in the rule of law, but look, I have nothing to hide."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.