Post-inauguration ICE raids starting as soon as Tuesday: Sources

As part of President-elect Donald Trump's strategy to secure the border, Immigration and Customs Enforcement will carry out post-inauguration raids as early as Tuesday, sources briefed on the plans told ABC News.

ICE will likely start in Chicago and could move on to other big cities, according to sources, who noted the plans could change.

The agency has been ramping up its operations in anticipation of Trump's plan to carry out deportations, and the agency put out a request for ICE agents to volunteer to help with at least some of the operations, according to a source.

In this Feb. 7, 2017, file photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, foreign nationals are arrested during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. Charles Reed/AP, FILE

The plans were first reported by the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Agencies that fall under the Department of Homeland Security umbrella, such as Enforcement and Removal Operations, which handles deportations, and Homeland Security Investigations, have been put on "alert" by the incoming administration, officials with knowledge of the plan told ABC News.

Although field teams have not been given specific details about what next week will hold, federal agents assigned to the region were asked to prepare cases and operations that were "ready to go," the officials said.

In this July 17, 2024, file photo, former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thomas Homan speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FILE

Tom Homan, the incoming border czar, has previewed these operations in past comments, especially targeting Chicago.

In December, Homan visited the city and promised enforcement operations would begin there.

In this Oct. 22, 2018, photo U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents surround and detain a person during a raid in Richmond, Va. Steve Helber/AP, FILE

"All that starts Jan. 21, and we're going to start right here in Chicago, Illinois," Homan said during the visit.

Homan has promised to go after violent offenders in the United States.