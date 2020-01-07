President Trump doubles down on threat to hit Iranian cultural sites Trump made the comments before a meeting with the Greek prime minister.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled down on his threat to strike Iranian cultural sites, which could be a war crime, amid elevated tensions with Iran.

Trump told reporters at the White House that while he likes to obey the law -- international conventions prohibit striking cultural sites -- he disagreed with the notion that the United States had treat Iran in a gentle manner after its allies attacked U.S. facilities in Iraq, according to a pool report by a reporter who was with the president Tuesday afternoon in the Oval Office.

He warned that Iran would suffer severe consequences if the country retaliated for a U.S. airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, according to the reporter.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis as they arrive at the White House, Jan. 7, 2020. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump made the comments before a meeting in the Oval Office with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Trump tweeted on Saturday that if Iran were to respond to Suleimani's death by attacking American assets, the United States had "targeted 52 Iranian sites... some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD."

