Rep. Eric Swalwell ends presidential bid

California Rep. Eric Swalwell announced he is ending his presidential bid on Monday.

"I want thank my supporters & friends, my staff, & my family for making this journey possible. I’ll never forget the people I met & lessons I learned while traveling around our great nation. Though our campaign is ending our mission to end gun violence is just beginning..." the candidate tweeted.

After the first debate in June, Swalwell was scheduled to make a series of campaign stops in New Hampshire for the fourth of July. Those events were later cancelled.

The issue of guns has been at the core of Swalwell’s campaign since he announced in April.

A day after announcing his bid for the White House, Swalwell went on “Good Morning America” declaring that that gun control and student loan debt would be key points of his agenda, which remained a consistent theme for his candidacy.

The 38-year-old, traveled to several cities, including Chicago and Baltimore, to meet with local leaders who were fighting to end gun violence. Often in public, from the campaign trail to the debate stage, the California representative wore an orange tie or ribbon in honor of the movement for gun safety.

The issue of gun safety, for Swalwell doesn’t mean a ban on guns, he told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in April on Good Morning America "I’m telling folks, keep your rifles, keep your shotguns, keep your pistols, we just want the most dangerous weapons out of the hands of the most dangerous people.”

Swalwell didn’t shy away from his personal life on the trail either often bringing his wife and two young children on the trail. The Congressman was frank about dealing with student loan debt, and used that to distinguish himself from the rest of the large field of candidates.

He told ABC News’ Senior Washington Reporter Devin Dwyer in June, “I’m going to distinguish myself as a candidate, who was the first in the family to go to college, a father of two kids paying off student loan debt, which he says is just under $100,000.”

Although Swalwell ran as an individual candidate, but he often called his other contenders “The Avengers.” Telling ABC News that unlike the Republican Party, which he described as the Hunger Games, he was close to his fellow candidates. “We're all in this to save our country. Many of these people are people I admire and work with, I've gone to three of their weddings. So it's actually a group of people I respect.”

Fellow Californian and presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris lauded Swalwell's efforts on behalf of gun policy reform tweeting "@ericswalwell, you're a great fighter for the people of California. We are a stronger nation because of your work to protect our children and our communities from gun violence."

