'Return decency to the White House': GOP figures cast their votes for Biden, Warren One said he voted to "beat the hell outta" Trump.

Some prominent Republican figures across the country stepped out for Super Tuesday to vote Democrat.

Among them was John Weaver, a political consultant who worked on John McCain's presidential campaign in 2000 and 2008 and served as the chief strategist for Ohio Gov. John Kashich's GOP run for the White House in 2016.

Weaver announced on Twitter that he had voted for former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas.

"Just voted to return decency to the White House and beat the hell outta [President Donald Trump]," Weaver wrote, along with an image of his "I Voted" sticker.

Bruce Bartlett, who served as a senior policy analyst in the Reagan White House and at the Treasury Department during the George H.W. Bush administration, also announced his decision to vote Democrat for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

"I voted for Elizabeth Warren in Virginia today because I believe she would make the best president among those running for the Democratic nomination," Bartlett said.

Matt Lewis, a political commentator for CNN who described himself as a "conservative Republican" in Virginia, explained his decision to vote for Biden on Twitter and in a column in The Daily Beast titled "This Virginia Conservative Republican is Ridin' with Biden."

Privacy screens sit on a table at a polling place in Armstrong Elementary School for the Democratic presidential primary election on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Herndon, Va. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

"Biden is the most conservative candidate -- who can win," Lewis said. "I am also voting to stop a socialist. The last thing this country needs is a binary choice between Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump!!"

Voters in 14 states and the territory of American Samoa are heading to the polls for what is the single biggest day of voting in the primaries. There are 1,344 delegates up for grabs.