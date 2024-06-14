SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY JANET YELLEN, SEN. TIM SCOTT, AND BOB WOODWARD & CARL BERNSTEIN, SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, June 16, 2024.
Janet Yellen
Secretary of the Treasury
Exclusive
Sen. Tim Scott
(R) South Carolina
Exclusive
Bob Woodward
Washington Post Associate Editor
Author and Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist
Carl Bernstein
Author and Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist
Woodward and Bernstein reflect on the 50th Anniversary of their iconic book about Watergate, “All the President’s Men.”
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Rick Klein
ABC News Political Director
Rachael Bade
Politico Playbook Co-Author
ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent
Sarah Isgur
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
The Dispatch Senior Editor
ABC News Contributor
Karen Finney
Democratic Strategist
CNN Political Commentator
Plus, “Nightline” co-anchor Byron Pitts reports from three battleground states about the issues that matter to Black men in the 2024 election and what it takes to win over their votes.
