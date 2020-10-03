Sunday on 'This Week': Jason Miller, Kate Bedingfield This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, October 4.

HEADLINERS

Jason Miller

Trump Campaign Senior Adviser

Kate Bedingfield

Biden Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Rahm Emanuel

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former Democratic National Committee Chair

FOX News Contributor

Alice Stewart

Republican Strategist

CNN Political Commentator

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.