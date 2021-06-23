Supreme Court rules in case involving labor union access to California farms

The justices sided 6-3 with the farm owners and against the union.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in a high-stakes case between California's agricultural growers and a farmworkers union.

The case stemmed from Cedar Point Nursery in northern California challenging a 45-year-old California law that authorizes union organizers to access farm property for 120 days a year, three hours a day, during non-work periods, to meet with workers.

Farm owners call the state mandate an unconstitutional taking of private property without compensation. State officials say the rule is essential to protecting the right to organize for a highly migratory, low-income workforce.

The court ruled 6-3 in favor of the farm owners and against the United Farm Workers union, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion.

The decision could have major implications for health and safety inspections, home visits by social workers and anti-discrimination rules nationwide and comes as unions are under pressure across the country.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.