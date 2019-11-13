As tensions ran high in the nation's capital amid the first round of public impeachment hearings on Wednesday, a non-profit wanted to ease the stress level of staffers and others on the Hill, one dog at a time.

Interested in Animals? Add Animals as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Animals news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Pet Partners, a pet therapy organization, teamed up with the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council (PIJAC) to provide therapy dogs to the United States Capitol.

Mark Makela/Getty Images

As members of the House Intelligence Committee questioned Ambassador William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, the squad of pups provided those on the Hill a little "pet therapy."

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

The dogs seemed to be a big hit, as PIJAC tweeted, "Great to have so many staffers stop by our #pettherapy on the Hill event today!"

@pet_partners and PIJAC are on Capitol Hill today helping people de-stress with some #pettherapy come see us until 3pm in Hart 902 or Rayburn 2043! @PEOPLEPets @InsideEdition @WSJ @washingtonpost @ABC @NBCNews @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/paJpyLrKQI

— PIJAC (@PIJAC4PETS) November 13, 2019

The registered therapy dogs were on the Hill from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Hart and Rayburn buildings.

There has been no indication of whether the pups will be back for any of the other public hearings, which will resume on Friday and continue next week.