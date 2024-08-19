First-time voters discuss political issues at gathering in Washington, DC

The “America in One Room: The Youth Vote” event brought young voters together.

Hundreds of first-time voters from all over the United States gathered in Washington, D.C., in July for a political experiment: a rare opportunity to discuss the 2024 presidential election’s top issues with strangers for three days straight.

The gathering, called “America in One Room: The Youth Vote,” was a collaboration between Close Up Foundation, Stanford University, the Generation Lab, global problem solving organization Helena and the University of Southern California. ABC News’ Christiane Cordero was there, talking to some of the young voters for “GMA3.”

The “America in One Room: The Youth Vote" gathering brought first-time voters from around the country together. ABC News

The group of roughly 500 young adults from a variety of backgrounds spent part of their time together in one room. Otherwise, they gathered in small groups for face-to-face talks about different policy issues. Those issues range from the deeply divisive, like the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, to those with a direct impact on their lives.

For Emilea Johnson from Goodridge, Minnesota, a town with a population of around 112, that issue is health care.

“My dad is a farmer. My mom works at the church, which offers no benefits,” Johnson told Cordero. “So navigating the world of health care is extremely challenging when you have to try and figure it out on your own.”

Despite how personal the issue of health care feels, Johnson said she doesn’t have a problem hearing from someone who disagrees with her. Chardon Black from Cleveland, Ohio, expressed concern that many people in the U.S. consider others disagreeing with them to be a form of insult.

"I’ve learned that disagreements are OK and disagreements are fine, as long as you’re expressing yourself in your opinion and the things you care about,” he said.

Before and after the event, participants were asked to share how they felt about a range of issues.

“This is what polling should be,” Henry Elkus, founder and CEO of Helena, said.

These surveys foundd that the weekend experience increased the participants’ satisfaction with democracy from 29% to 58%

Opposition to a nationwide ban on abortion medication increased from 78% to 80%, the survey said, including among those who identified as Republican.

However, support for increasing the federal minimum wage dropped from 62% to 48%, according to the survey.

Emilea Johnson, Chardon Black and Elaine Gombos – from Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania respectively - discussed the issues they felt most strongly about. ABC News

And while many participants said they were committed to climate action, after the event support for the U.S. achieving energy independence increased from 62% to 76%, the survey said.

Elkus highlighted a distinct lack of interest in partisan politics among participants.

“They don't care about the candidates, they care about the issues,” he told “GMA3.” “We see this over and over and over again. They have a very grounded and felt sense that we need to fix this country.”

The ultimate goal was to reach consensus on one thing: take the lessons learned at the gathering and share them.

“Democracy is collaborative, and I hope that everyone will have access to such safe environments for us to share our stories, conversations and to deliberate,” Elaine Gombos from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said in a video diary after the event.

These young voters will be polled again closer to Election Day, to see if their views have shifted. The event’s sponsors are considering doing another event in 2025 – one that focuses on views about artificial intelligence.