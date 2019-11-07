Closed-door testimony of top State Department official in impeachment probe released

House Democrats on Thursday released the transcript of closed-door testimony by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democrat leading the House impeachment probe, announced Wednesday that the first open hearings will be held next week as Democrats continue with the public phase of their investigation.

Schiff said the House Intelligence Committee would hear from Kent and the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor, on Nov. 13.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Read the transcript:

George Kent’s deposition transcript by ABC News Politics on Scribd