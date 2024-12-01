Trump picks Florida sheriff Chad Chronister for DEA administrator

Chad Chronister has served the Tampa, Florida, area for over 30 years.

President-elect Donald Trump announced he will nominate Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump said that Chronister -- who has served the Tampa, Florida, area for over 32 years -- will work with his attorney general selection, Pam Bondi, to help secure the U.S.-Mexico Border.

The DEA administrator is a Senate-confirmed position.

"As DEA Administrator, Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the Border, stop the flow of Fentanyl, and other Illegal Drugs, across the Southern Border, and SAVE LIVES," Trump wrote.

Chronister was appointed to lead the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office by then-Florida Gov. Rick Scott in 2017 and has been twice reelected by voters.

He holds a bachelor's and master's degree in science in criminal justice from St. Leo University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy's 260th session.

Chronister is married to Nikki DeBartolo and has two sons.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody took to X on Saturday to congratulate Chronister on the nomination and praise his experience in fighting on the "frontlines" of the opioid crisis.

"Chad has fought on the frontlines of the opioid crisis, and I know his leadership and decades of experience will be invaluable as we work to combat the flow of Mexican fentanyl into our county," Moody wrote.