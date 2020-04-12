US close to coronavirus peak, but we have to take it 'day by day': FDA commissioner FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn appeared on ABC's "This Week."

The United States is close to its peak of the novel coronavirus disease, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said on ABC's "This Week."

"The models do show that we are very close to the peak. So I think that information is accurate," Hahn said. "This has been a really fast-moving outbreak, so we really have to take this day by day."

President Donald Trump has pushed to reopen the country as soon as possible -- at one point even suggesting Easter as a target -- but medical professionals have cautioned against reopening before even the start of May, cautioning that there could be a spike in infections if restrictions are lifted too soon.

"Wouldn't we be taking a big risk, relaxing those measures now?” "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz asked Hahn.

“I think the public safety and the welfare of the American people has to come first,” Hahn said.

He said that they have to look at what they know about the illness, review the data as it comes in and compare to what happened in other countries before moving forward.

“Given what you know, is May 1 a good target when you look at it now?” Raddatz asked.

“It is a target and obviously we're hopeful about that target but I think it's just too early to be able to tell that we see light at the end of the tunnel,” Hahn said. “I think it's just too early for us to say whether May 1 is that date.”

Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a key architect of the Affordable Care Act and a special adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization, toldABC News that he doesn’t anticipate life fully returning to normal for another 18 months, based on guidance from health professionals in the Trump administration.

"Anyone who tells you we're going to have a vaccine in three or four months, that's just not the reality of how biology and research works," he said.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, April 4, 2020, in Washington. Patrick Semansky/AP, FILE

Although some models predict Sunday to be the peak of cases of the disease, the downhill curve still implies weeks of caution from the entire nation. Without a vaccine or effective treatment, reopening the country fully could take longer than the Trump administration would like.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.