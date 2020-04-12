Maryland coronavirus race data 'better than any state in America': Gov. Larry Hogan The Maryland governor was interviewed on ABC's "This Week."

The governor of Maryland said that the racial disparity in novel coronavirus cases among African Americans is "very disturbing," which is why he called for a study to track the infections by race in his state.

"Nobody was really tracking these things and it was difficult to do because none of the federal labs, the CDC, nobody was actually tracking these tests by race," Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

He added that the state now has data on patients' race for about 80%, which was "better than any state in America."

More than 7,600 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Maryland and more than 200 have died, according to the state's department of health. More than 20,000 people have died in the U.S. as a whole, and more than 529,000 have been diagnosed.

In recent press conferences and interviews, Hogan has cautioned that the Baltimore-Washington corridor is emerging as a new coronavirus hot spot. He said in a press conference Tuesday that the Trump administration designated the region a priority.

As chairman of the National Governors Association, Hogan, along with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, called on the Trump administration Saturday to give $500 billion to states in direct assistance to states as they respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Portions of the country, including Maryland, have seen racial disparities in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths. While Black residents are 31% of Maryland's population, they make up the majority of deaths in the state from COVID-19 infections at 52%, and 49% of total coronavirus infections, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

"This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz spoke earlier this week to Maryland state Del. Nick Mosby, who represents part of Baltimore, about the racial disparity. Mosby expressed concern for essential workers in his district, who, according to the Economic Policy Institute, are more likely to be Black and Hispanic.

"The folks that are literally holding up the economy, some of them do have to do not have the ability of social distancing, because they rely on public transportation to get to and from work," he said. "They work in environments where they're the frontline."

At a White House press conference Friday, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Vice President Mike Pence said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working on specific guidance for black communities around the country. Adams said Friday that he wanted to be "crystal clear" that people of color aren't biologically or genetically predisposed to get COVID-19.

Dr. Mary Bassett, the former New York City commissioner of Health and a professor at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, doubled down on Adams point.

"These racial differences aren't due to some inherent characteristics of people of who are classified as black or Latino," she said in an interview. "To just say that these are people who've made a series of bad choices and that's why they're sick leaves out a whole other side of the story."

ABC News' Ashley Brown contributed to this report.