Virginia man had weapons cache, used Biden photo for target practice, prosecutors say

A Virginia man allegedly had a cache of weapons, a "go box" and used a photo of President Joe Biden for target practice, according to court documents filed by federal prosecutors this week.

Brad Spafford was charged earlier in the month on a gun violation, but in a detention memo filed on Monday, prosecutors in Virginia outlined something allegedly more alarming.

When FBI agents raided Spafford's home, they allegedly found 150 IEDs which were assessed by authorities as pipe bombs, with some marked "lethal," a "go-bag" in the event something happened, and more pipe bombs in his room "unsecured."

The court documents point out that Spafford had his two young children living in the house with him.

The government also found a jar with potentially explosive material kept in the fridge labeled "do not touch," documents said.

Spafford came on the government's radar in 2023 when a confidential source told investigators that he blew off parts of his hand while allegedly making a homemade IED in 2021, according to court documents.

The detention memo was filed to prevent Spafford from being released pending trial, which was granted, according to court records.

The Justice Department also found that he allegedly supported political assassinations.

"The defendant has used pictures of the President for target practice, expressed support for political assassinations, and recently sought qualifications in sniper-rifle shooting at a local range," prosecutors wrote. "His release poses an extreme danger to those he lives with, the general community, and also the pretrial officers who will be tasked with periodically inspecting his residence for firearms including dangerous and unstable explosives."

Spafford is on bond pending trial but DOJ is moving to have him locked up.