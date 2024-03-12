Washington 2024 primary results

It’s primary day in Washington.

Every voter was mailed a vote-by-mail ballot, but in-person voting centers are open in the state until 8 p.m. Pacific Time.

Presidential candidates and some state party officials will be on the Democratic and Republican primary ballots on March 12. The primary for U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, and other seats is on June 18.

Washington State Capitol building in Olympia, Wash. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

State significance

The Washington Republican primary will award 43 delegates to candidates proportionally, although if a candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, they get all of the delegates.

Washington could be the state that clinches the Republican presidential nomination for former President Donald Trump -- provided he get a bulk of the delegates in the other states that have primaries on Tuesday.

Washington state was one of the earliest adopters of mail-in voting -- which is universal in the state. The state has not been won by a Republican candidate since voting for President Ronald Reagan in 1984.