'This Week' Transcript 12-19-21: Dr. Anthony Fauci & Rep. Adam Kinzinger

KARL: Good morning, and welcome to "This Week."

As Christmas approaches, COVID-19 again threatens to upend American life, driving the spread, Omicron. At least 43 states now have confirmed cases of the latest and by far most contagious variant yet. On Saturday alone, New York state reported nearly 22,000 new COVID cases, breaking a single-day record set just the day before.

Nationwide, new cases are up 90 percent since late October. Hospitals are now back at the brink. This week, New York, Ohio, New Hampshire and Maine all activated their National Guard's to help understaffed health care facilities.

And as we approach another year of the pandemic and mark a full year since vaccines began rolling out, the United States is averaging nearly 1,200 deaths every day, the overall death toll this week surpassing 800,000, the highest of any country in the world.

All this is prompting another wave of anxiety, uncertainty and fresh cancellations. Some schools and universities are going remote, professional sports leagues postponing games, Broadway shows and the famed Rockettes going dark.

In some ways, it's beginning to feel like March of 2020 all over again. But there are hopeful signs too. The vaccines appear effective against Omicron. And a clinical trial this week showed a new COVID treatment pill is nearly 90 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

Big questions remain as we head into the new year. How dangerous is Omicron? Can families gather safely for the holidays? And when does all of this end?

And so we begin this morning with President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci, thank you for joining us.

You have seen all the numbers.

FAUCI: Good to be with you. Thank you for having me.

KARL: How bad is this going to be?

FAUCI: Well, certainly, we need to take this very seriously, because one thing about Omicron that's very clear, not only now in our own country, but clearly through South Africa, U.K. and other countries, it has an extraordinary capability of transmitting efficiently from person to person.

It seems to be overtaking all the other variants, including Delta, with a doubling time of about two to three days, which means that this is really something to be reckoned with. It is really rapidly spreading literally throughout the world and certainly in our own country.

KARL: Now, you said earlier this week that, if you're vaccinated, you should feel comfortable traveling and celebrating the holidays with your family.

Do you still believe that?

FAUCI: No, I do, if you are vaccinated and boosted and are prudent when you travel, when you're in an airport, to be wearing a mask all the time. You have to be wearing a mask on a plane.

Do not do things like go to gatherings where there are people who you do not know what their vaccination status is. If you do that -- and some people are even going the extra step or the extra mile of maybe even getting tested when you have people coming over the house.

We now have a much wider availability of point-of-care tests that you can get a result in about 15 minutes. So, you might want to do that.

If you do these things, Jon, I do believe that you can feel quite comfortable with a family setting, the dinners and the gatherings that you have around the holiday season. Nothing is 100 percent risk-free, but I think if you do the things that I just mentioned, you’d actually mitigate that risk enough to feel comfortable about being able to enjoy the holiday.

KARL: You mentioned testing, but we've seen these massive lines all over the country of people waiting to get tested, you know, people trying to go and get the instant tests at pharmacies, drugstores, simply finding them out of stock.

When are those tests that you just described going to be truly available and affordable to everybody the way they are in Europe? I mean, they cost a dollar or two in most of Europe. When are they going to be available like that here?

FAUCI: Well, in some places, it is spotty. There are some places where you can easily get them, but there are others where you are quite correct, it is difficult and there are long lines. What the government has been doing now, and you’re going to be seeing the result of that, is making investments literally in billions of dollars to get anywhere from 200 million to 500 million tests available per month, which means that there will be a lot of tests. Many of them will be free. There are going to be 10,000 centers that are going to be giving out free testing. So I think you're going to be seeing as we get a little bit further, maybe a week or two or three, much more availability of testing.

KARL: So with that, and with what you’ve described as, you know, the way to be prudent, the success of vaccines and boosters, we are not headed towards anything approaching the kind of lockdown we saw last year, are we?

FAUCI: I don't see that in the future if we do the things that we're talking about. Jon, the thing that continues to be very troublesome to me and my public health colleagues are the fact that we still have about 50 million people in the country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not vaccinated. When you have that degree of vulnerability, and you have a virus like Omicron that spreads so rapidly, it is quite likely that we are going to see, in some sections of the country, a significant stress on the hospital system as well as on the health care workers who are getting exhausted by all of this.

So the stress is going to be there. I don't foresee the kind of lockdowns that we've seen before, but I certainly see the potential for stress on our hospital system.

KARL: We still have no vaccine available for little children, for children under the age of 5, and of course, there was a setback in the clinical trial for that vaccine. How big a setback is that?

FAUCI: Well, you know, it's unfortunate, Jon. I would like to have seen the capability of getting all the children at all ages vaccinated as we get into the first quarter of the 2022. When you look at the data that came out, it was felt that, at least for a certain age group, the 2 to 4, that it really is not meeting the end point that they expected in the trials. So they're now looking at this as a three-dose vaccine for children, and if you are going to do that, you're going to need more data, and that's going to delay what we had hoped would be a time frame for the getting those younger children vaccinated.

KARL: There was some good news. There was this clinical trial of an anti-viral pill by Pfizer. Pfizer says that it was 90 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths. How big a breakthrough -- is that potentially the game-changer that we’ve been waiting for?

FAUCI: Jon, that’s going to be really important because if you look at the data -- and this is the PAXLOVID from Pfizer, if you look at that data, the data are really quite impressive. If you get an anti-viral that up to 90 percent will prevent you from going from clinically recognizable infection to blocking your getting to the hospital or dying in a 90 percent chance if you get treated within the first three days of the onset of symptoms, that is big deal. I mean, that is really, really good.

So we're looking forward to getting that particular product mass produced to the point it would be available to people --

KARL: How --

FAUCI: -- who are really anywhere who need it, and there are going to be a lot of people of high risk who are going to benefit greatly from having a pill that would dramatically diminish the likelihood they’re going to wind up in the hospital.

KARL: How -- rough -- I mean, how soon realistically do you think something like that would be widely available?

FAUCI: You know, it's going to be months. If you look -- it's a very complicated, synthetic process to make the drug. It is not something that's simple. So the company is revving up in getting more and more, but we're not going to see widely available for at least a few months.

KARL: In Colorado, 80 percent of those who are hospitalized are people who did not get vaccinated, and even those who are vaccinated in the hospital are for the most part those that had other serious conditions.

I want to play you what Governor Polis said about his decision not to reinstate a mask mandate.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

GOV. JARED POLIS (D), COLORADO: The truth is we now have highly effective vaccines that work far better than masks. At this point, if you haven't been vaccinated, it's your own darn fault. People who want to be protected are. Those who get sick, it's almost entirely their own darn fault.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

KARL: So, do you agree with that? Is this really becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated? I mean, is this really a crisis of the unvaccinated?

FAUCI: You know, it is certainly much more of a crisis of the unvaccinated, but there are other tools besides vaccine, and wearing a mask complements the protection that you get from the vaccine, and a boost.

So I don't think you should be in a situation that if you’re vaccinated, you don't ever have to worry about wearing a mask. Vaccinated or unvaccinated under certain circumstances, masks work in diminishing the likelihood that you are going to get infected or that if you are infected and without symptoms, that you're going to spread it to someone else. So it's not an either/or. You can do both and should do both.

KARL: Well, let me ask you. President Biden was in Kentucky meeting with victims of the tornadoes and a lot of people noticed that he was outside -- outside, and he's obviously boosted, vaccinated and boosted, but he was outside hugging people, not wearing a mask.

Is that -- does that put him at risk, something like that?

FAUCI: Well, you know, outdoors is really much different than indoors, very much so, Jon, and that's the reason why when we always talk about if you are in an indoor congregate setting, I mean, I’m -- I’m with the president a fair amount, and I can tell you, whenever we’re indoors, in a setting, he's got a mask on. That's for sure.

KARL: Okay. I also wanted to ask you about what the airline executives said this week about masks on airplanes. They -- several of the top, you know, CEOs of the top airlines said that on an airplane, you are actually safer than you are in an ICU, that the protection with the filtration system they have. They were suggesting there really isn't much of a need for a mask on an airplane.

Are we going to get to the point where we won't have to wear masks on airplanes?

FAUCI: I don't think so. I think when you're dealing with a closed space, even though the filtration is good, that you want to go that extra step when you have people -- you know, you get a flight from Washington to San Francisco, it's well over a five-hour flight. Even though you have a good filtration system, I still believe that masks are a prudent thing to do, and we should be doing it.

KARL: So, finally, I know that your birthday is coming up. It's Christmas Eve. You're going to be turning 81. I think you're probably for the last two years have been one of the hardest working human beings in America.

First of all, thank you for your service.

But let me ask you. Do you feel a responsibility to stay doing what you’re doing until this -- until this has truly gotten under control? I mean, like I said, I think you're the hardest working person of any age, one of them in the country.

FAUCI: Absolutely, Jon. There's no doubt about it. This is the thing that I do. This is what I’ve been trained and experienced in doing my entire professional life.

There's no way I’m going to walk away from this until we get this under control. I mean, that's the purpose of what we do. That's -- that's our mission in life. In the middle of it, I’m not going to walk away.

You know, we're in a war, Jon. It's kind of like we're halfway through World War II, and you decide, well, I think I’ve had enough of this. I’m walking away.

You can't do that. You've got to finish it -- and we're going to finish this and get back to normal.

KARL: All right. Well, thank you for that, Dr. Fauci. And let me just wish you in advance, a happy birthday and a merry Christmas.

FAUCI: Thank you very much, Jon. You, too, and to your family.