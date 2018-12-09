'This Week' Transcript 12-9-18: Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Chris Murphy

A rush transcript of a special edition of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: Joining me now to discuss this is Republican Marco Rubio, a key member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

And Sen. Rubio, you heard the president there in January 2017 deny anyone in his campaign had contacts with Russia during the 2016 campaign, but that's not true, is it?

SEN. RUBIO, R-FLORIDA: Well, according to what we see on this week filed, no, there's an inconsistency there. That doesn't necessarily mean that that - you know, people here have a presumption in this country that you have to go out and prove these things. That said, look, I've always wanted there to be the truth. That's what I've said from the very beginning. What we want for this country is all the facts, and all the truth. I've always supported the Mueller investigation and continue to do so because I think it's in the best interest of everyone involved, including by the way, the president on many of these issues.

So I think it's important for that work to go and continue to move forward, and once the American people have before them all the facts and information, then we begin to make political judgments about this. The same is true of the intelligence probe that we've conducted in the U.S. I'm very proud of the work the Intelligence Committee has done. It has not been partisan. In fact, some of the things we've seen released have caused the committee to go back and attempt to re-interview some people to compare to what we saw, and have been released by the special prosecutor, and we're going to continue to do our work.

So at some point, here soon, the American people are going to have before them the report of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, whatever findings the special prosecutor has moving forward and then we can begin to make some judgments about what needs to happen next.

RADDATZ: But, senator, let's just go back to what happened this week. Just to be clear, we now know that at least five people in Trump's orbit were receptive to Russian outreach, and those are Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, Donald Trump Jr., Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos. Is it really possible at this point to say that that's just coincidence?

RUBIO: Well, look, again, I just -- people have a right to say that that's what happened, especially when facing criminal charges. That doesn't necessarily make it true. It doesn't make it untrue either. Look, I'm not going to -- and there's not way to spin this. This has not been -- this has not been a positive development for the people that are involved in this, but I just think, and we have learned over time that is is important for all of this to be out there before us, in full context compared to other information before we begin to make political judgments.

And I will tell, when all that information is out there, no one -- no one is more important than our country, no one is held above the law, everyone should also benefit from the presumptions the law has, but from a separate topic, the political judgment we want to make, that has a different standard to it, and my position on that will be based on evidence and the information before the American people on us,both on the Intelligence Committee and through these filings. And until that happens, I just think it’s important that we not ignore these things, but reserve judgment until we have all of it before us. It may make you feel stronger about how you view it now, but the bottom line is…

RADDATZ: But President Trump…

RUBIO: … we deserve the full truth on what’s happened.

RADDATZ: -- seems to have made up his mind. As you know, he tweeted that these filings show he was totally cleared. Do you believe that?

RUBIO: Well, that, obviously, is the argument the president will make and those around him. He obviously feels strongly about it. It’s about him. I think the rest of us, especially those of us in the position in Congress that we’re in, will have to make our own determination. We’ll have to make our own determinations on the basis of the information before. Right now we are still getting bits and pieces.

I would concede we have more bits and pieces than we did a couple weeks ago. But I would – before I’m prepared to make a public pronouncement that I’m ready to make judgment on one thing or another, I’d like to have all of the information before. And I also want us to finish our work on the Senate Intelligence Committee because I think that’ll be a big part of this as well. And that’s why I know the position you guys have and the work you need to do in terms of asking tough questions. But we are called upon to make judgments, especially on the Intelligence Committee, and we need more information before we can finish our report.

RADDATZ: I just want to talk a little more about the southern district campaign finance violation that they found. The president had this to say when asked about it yesterday, whether or not he gave Michael Cohen any direction.

(VIDEO BEGINS)

QUESTION: Sir, did you direct Michael Cohen to commit any violations of law?

TRUMP: No. No.

(VIDEO ENDS)

RADDATZ: So, I know you talk about bits and pieces but this is a pretty big piece. So who do you believe, Senator? The president…

RUBIO: I don’t know.

RADDATZ: … Or the Justice Department?

RUBIO: Oh, I don’t know. And neither do you or anyone else…

RADDATZ: Even from – even from what you’ve already read?

RUBIO: Well, again, I don’t know who to believe because …

RADDATZ: The Justice Department very clearly says it.

RUBIO: Right. That’s the Justice Department’s position and I’m not questioning the work they’ve done. They’ve got someone who now is willing to testify to that fact. The president’s saying that that’s not true. Now, we don’t know what other investigations the Justice Department has to either corroborate it or that they don’t have to corroborate it. So, again, that’s why I think it’s important for all the information to be out here.

I’m not going to sit here and say that absolutely didn’t happen because it’s possible the Justice Department has additional corroborating evidence. It’s also possible they do not. And now you have the testimony of a witness that’s facing criminal charges and looking for leniency versus someone who denies that it occurred the way they said it occurred. So that’s why I’m telling you, it is important for us to have the full context and all the information before us before we can make final judgments on these issues because we just don’t know what additional information the Justice Department has to either corroborate these – these charges or not.

RADDATZ: OK, let’s move to Paul Manafort. Just last week, Trump refused to take a pardon for Manafort off the table after Rudy Giuliani acknowledged being in touch with Manafort’s lawyers. If the president pardoned Trump (sic), is that a red line for you, would that be obstructionist (ph) …

RUBIO: I think it would be a terrible mistake if he did that. I do. I believe it’d be a terrible mistake. You know, pardons should be used judiciously. They’re used for cases with extraordinary circumstances. And I just haven’t heard that the White House was thinking about doing it. I know he hasn’t ruled it out but I haven’t heard anyone say, we’re thinking about doing it.

I would advise strongly against it, it would be a terrible mistake. I would not be supportive of it, I would be critical of it. I don’t believe that any pardon should be used with relation to these particular cases. Frankly, it – not only does it not pass the smell test, I think it undermines the reason why we have presidential pardons in the first place. And I think, in fact, if something like that were to happen, it could trigger a debate about whether the pardon powers should be amended given these circumstances.

So I hope they don’t do that, it would be a terrible mistake if they did.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks very much for joining us, Senator Rubio.

RUBIO: Thank you.

RADDATZ: And this morning, we’ll connect the dots and get to the bottom of where things stand in these investigations. Let’s start with our legal panel: ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams; former FBI Special Agent and Yale Law lecturer Asha Rangappa; and former New Jersey governor, former federal prosecutor and ABC News contributor Chris Christie.

Dan, let me start with you. A lot of different investigations, a lot of strands here, let’s go piece-by-piece and start with the Southern District of New York and its sentencing memo on Michael Cohen. One of the biggest headlines out of that report relates to campaign finance violations that came out of the so-called hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

They note in the report, "Cohen played a central role in two similar schemes to purchase the rights to stories -- each from women who have claimed to have had an affair with Individual-1 -- so as to suppress the stories and thereby prevent them from influencing the election… he acted in coordination with and at the direction of Individual-1," the president being, quote, "Individual-1." So the government appears to directly implicate President Trump in something that’s a federal crime. How much of a legal threat does this pose to the president, Dan?

DAN ABRAMS, ABC NEWS CHIEF LEGAL ANALYST: Well, look, I think this is the biggest legal threat we’ve seen so far. This is not Muller’s team. This is the federal prosecutors who, in essence, work for Donald Trump in the Southern District of New York who filed this sentencing memo which basically says we think this crime is really serious, we think it was done intentionally to subvert campaign finance laws, we think it was done intentionally to affect the election at the coordination -- with coordination from and at the direction of Donald Trump.

It is the first time that I’ve seen something in connection with this investigation where I’ve said to myself -- you know what, I think they might actually seek to indict Donald Trump here. That doesn’t mean that they would seek to triumph, but maybe just to indict him because by implicating him so directly in this way, and in effect by name, these prosecutors are making clear we think this crime is serious and we think he’s involved.

RADDATZ: And Governor Christie, if you were still a U.S. attorney, would you indict the president?

CHRIS CHRISTIE, ABC NEWS CONTRIBUTOR AND FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR (R): Well, first off, there’s Justice Department policy which says that you can’t indict a president. So my guess is that I wouldn’t and that I’d follow Justice Department policy.

Now, I agree with Dan that the language in the sentencing memo is different than what we’ve heard before. We have heard before from Michael Cohen that he did this in coordination with the president. This is the only thing that would concern me if I was the president’s team this morning about this sentencing memo is the language. The language sounds very definite, and what I’d be concerned about is what corroboration do they have because everyone knows that Michael Cohen is not going to be the most effective or trustworthy witness on the stand given some of his past statements. The question is they sounded very definitive. And in experience, the problem is when prosecutors are that definitive they've got more usually than just one witness.

Now the flip side for the prosecutors is, they better have more than one witness on this, because if you're shooting at the president of the United States and the only bullet in your gun is Michael Cohen, well then I think that's a problem. So, I think it'll be very interesting to see how this plays out.

But I note the same thing that Dan did, I've always said (inaudible) there that I thought the Michael Cohen situation was much more perilous for the White House then was Bob Mueller. There's no Russian collusion, there's been no proof of Russian collusion. And I don't think there's going to be. It doesn't appear to me there will be.

This is the stuff that's much more -- should be much more concerning to the White House legal team. And that language is very, very strong and very definitive, so the prosecutors better have corroboration, because if they don't and they just go by Michael Cohen that's a problem, but if they do have corroboration that could be a problem for the White House.

RADDATZ: And Asha, do you agree with that? Felony prosecutions in campaign finance are not all that common. So what do you think New York prosecutors do now?

RANGAPPA: That's right.

I do agree with the governor that the prosecutors would need to show that the president acted knowingly and willfully in order for it to become a criminal violation, that's when it crosses from a civil to a criminal penalty. And here, with regard to the witnesses, let's remember that the Trump organization CEO, Allen Weisselberg, has been talking about the prosecutors.

And, you know, unlike -- I know Rudy Giuliani has compared this to the Jon Edwards case, which was not successful, but there are many differences here. And one of those is that there are witnesses who are available who can corroborate things like the reimbursement made to Michael Cohen, the purpose that those were done, why those were concealed, for example. And you have a tighter -- you have a more direct timing issue here in the sense that these payments were made almost right before the election and 10 years after the affair actually took place, which tends to substantiate that this was done for the purpose of affecting the election.

So, I believe that the prosecutors here would have a strong case if they wanted to pursue it.

ABRAMS: And Martha, I think we all take for granted too much this idea that they definitely can't indict a sitting president. There is a difference between an indictment and a true criminal trial. And if you actually read the most recent assessment from the office of legal counsel, they really seem to be saying you can't indict and prosecute a sitting president.

Yes, they talk about the idea of an indictment, but I don't think that that's completely off the table, particularly when you read this document.

RADDATZ: Governor Christie, yeah, I want you to jump in there.

CHRISTIE: I disagree with Dan on that in this respect. I mean, what's your end here? If I were a U.S. attorney and making this judgment, and they say well you can indict the president, Chris, but you can't try him -- now you'd do that if someone is outside your jurisdiction in a foreign country, et cetera, and you have no other way to go.

ABRAMS: That's your limitations problem. The potential of five year statute of limitations, if the president were to then continue for a second term, it would expire.

CHRISTIE: Well, here's the issue, though, you have an alternative venue. And the alternative venue is the House of Representatives. If the House of Representatives believes this is a high crime or misdemenear, as defined by the constitution, the House of Representatives can bring articles of impeachment, which are the equivalent of an indictment.

And I think -- I'd argue that that's a much more appropriate way to do this then to have some prosecutor, some AUSA in the Southern District of New York do this with the president of the United States.

One other thing I want to point out about willfulness and intent. You know, I think what you'll hear the president argue is that he -- this is the first time that these women at this juncture threatened to go public about these alleged affairs, and that he wanted it to be kept quiet to avoid the embarrassment for himself and his family. There is no evidence at this point, that we know of, that they have threatened to go public any time before …

RANGAPPA: But they had gone public before. I mean, Stormy Daniels actually told her story to two different magazines and a blog, and she took a polygraph for them. So this has been out there as far back as 2011. So I think that that argument, I agree with the governor that that’s the argument that will be made but I think that it will be a very hard one to make and I think it’ll also be hard for the president to argue that he was trying to somehow protect his family and business when he has made it a part of his brand, really, to be a – you know, a womanizer who has affairs and leaves previous wives very publicly.

It doesn’t seem like this is something that he otherwise has ever tried to keep secret.

CHRISTIE: I hardly think it’s part of the brand …

RADDATZ: I’m going to jump in here…

CHRISTIE: I hardly think that’s part of the brand. And I don’t think that’s what you’d hear the president, or anyone around him, argue. In the end, you know, the willfulness and intent portion of this will be the hardest thing to prove and that’s why, Martha, as you rightly said, you don’t see a lot of felony prosecutions brought on campaign finance violations because that’s a pretty high hurdle for prosecutors. So according to these prosecutors…

RADDATZ: I want to move on – Dan, let me move on to – let me move on to the Russia investigation. We really have to get to that too. There’s so much to turn to. The Russian investigation and the question of collusion. We’ve been talking about collusion for many, many, many months. We now have from Robert Mueller evidence of a series of contacts between individuals in Trump’s orbit and Russians dating back to the early days of the campaign but those are contacts, not collusion.

What more would the special counsel have to show to have collusion, Dan?

ABRAMS: Well, you still need a crime here, right? I mean, you’re allowed to have conversations with Russians. There’s no crime against having conversations with Russians. There’s no crime against having conversations with Russians about building a huge tower with Donald Trump’s name on it. The question becomes, why did the Trump team want to push back the date from June of the conversations about the Trump Tower back to January? What additional contacts were happening between January and June?

And when you read the sentencing memo, this one from Mueller specifically says that he’s providing information that goes to the core of the Russia investigation. The core of the Russia investigation, so that means we’re not just talking about conversations with Russians. Again, doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to find if there was a crime here. But I would be very nervous, if you’re in the Trump orbit, with that kind of language coming out in the sentencing memo.

CHRISTIE: I would be less so, Martha, for this reason. You saw how definitive the southern district of New York was. And it’s stark that Mueller was not nearly that definitive. Now, that can mean one of two things. He’s not ready to be definitive yet, he doesn’t have enough evidence, but this has been going on now for 18 months. And so – and he’s had cooperation from Manafort and from Cohen for some period of time.

Now, he may be making a strategic decision not to lay that card out right now but I would – if I were the Trump legal team, I would be spending my time focused on the things that are talked about in the Cohen sentencing memorandum and not the Mueller sentencing memorandum because it’s not nearly as specific and not nearly as definitive as what you saw in the southern district.

RANGAPPA: Well, this is why it’s very difficult when people lie to you and you’re a prosecutor. It delays the investigation. So the fact that Manafort was, quote, unquote, "cooperating" doesn’t really help here. He was lying to them the whole time. But I – I wanted to disagree here with my colleagues in that I don’t know that there has to be a crime. This is a counterintelligence investigation, which means that collusion can involve agreeing to – I mean, it would essentially be still conspiracy to defraud the United States. But trying to help your foreign adversary execute an intelligence operation against the United States is problematic from a constitutional point of view.

CHRISTIE: Well, where’s the evidence of that? There’s no evidence of that.

RANGAPPA: Because Mueller’s – because these – these sentencing memos show that there were contacts with Russia going back to 2015. That means that with the overture to make a meeting with President Trump -- then candidate Trump and Putin, that expands this timeline which means that there was a self-interested motive, whether it was for the Trump Tower -- or for the Moscow Tower…

ABRAMS: But whether makes a difference. I mean…

CHRISTIE: Yes, of course is does.

ABRAMS: … depending on which one, it’s either crime versus not crime.

CHRISTIE: Well, that’s right. And this is -- this is where…

RADDATZ: But even so, Mr. Christie -- Governor Christie, let me ask you this. If Manafort’s conversations with the administration were all legal, why would he lie about them? Is that suggestive of a cover-up there?

CHRISTIE: Well, because -- well, because Paul Manafort is a consistent liar, and he has been, and it’s been proven now, not only by Bob Mueller but by a lot of the public statements that he’s made over the time that he was involved with the campaign. So the fact that Paul Manafort is lying in an attempt to spare himself spending the rest of his life in prison is not great shock.

And I will tell you as a -- as a former U.S. attorney, the kind of conversation we just had is why you have a U.S. attorney. Agents -- FBI agents do an amazing job, they work incredibly hard and they get incredibly invested in their cases. And the job of the U.S. attorney, or in this case Special Counsel Mueller, is going to be to say: OK, I understand what you hope, what you think, what might be. What can we prove beyond a reasonable doubt?

And on Russian collusion, we have not seen anything other than there were contacts. And as Dan said earlier, if those contacts are about building a office building in Moscow and giving the penthouse to Vladimir Putin, people may not like that but it’s not a crime.

ABRAMS: What we haven’t seen is the key phrase here because there’s a lot redacted in this. I mean, a lot of what we’re seeing ahs big, big black marks over sentences and there’s a reason for that. And the reason is because Robert Mueller isn’t ready to disclose what he has, it doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have it, it means that he’s not ready to discuss it yet publicly and I think that’s a critical factor.

CHRISTIE: Well, and again I’d say…

RADDATZ: And Governor Christie, I want to ask you just one…

CHRISTIE: … Yes.

RADDATZ: … one quick question for you to close on. And that is the president tweeting that he’s totally clear, you disagree with that I suspect?

CHRISTIE: My view would be that you’re not totally clear, nor is anyone, until Bob Mueller shuts down his office and hands in the keys. As special counsels can go on for a very long time, this one has. I mean, for goodness sakes, the -- the -- the guy the president just appointed -- nominated to be the United States attorney general, appointed as special counsel during 1992 in the middle of the Bush re-election campaign. That went on for three more years and found no crimes committed by the Bush administration. So these things have a life of their own, Martha.

And I would say to everybody what I said to the president right from the beginning. There’s a -- no way you can make this shorter but there’s lots of ways you can make it longer, and one of the ways to do that is to say you’re in the clear when the prosecutor still has subpoena authority, authority to indict people and the ability to be able to keep this investigation going. Until Bob Mueller shuts down, and hands in the keys and his credentials back in, no one can be clear.

ABRAMS: And let’s be clear…

RADDATZ: OK.

ABRAMS: … there’s nothing to -- there’s nothing to support that. I mean, you know, there’s nothing to support that (ph)…

RANGAPPA: He’s directly implicated.

RADDATZ: All right, and on that note we’ll end it. Thanks, Governor Christie. Thanks, Asha. And thanks, Dan.

