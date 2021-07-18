'This Week' Transcript 7-18-21: Dr. Vivek Murthy & Hilda Solis

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, July 18, 2021 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: Let’s take all this to Hilda Solis, Chair of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Good morning. Thanks for joining us.

A little over a month ago, you stood in front of a sign with Governor Gavin Newsom that said, “California roars back” as you lifted nearly all COVID restrictions, even though there were already warnings about the highly contagious Delta variant. Should you have taken that warning more seriously?

HILDA SOLIS, LA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS CHAIR: You know, when we look back in the last seven days, obviously, a whole lot has changed. And I can tell you that the variant is very transmissible, substantially, and at the time when -- almost a month ago when all this was declared that we were opening up, the numbers weren’t that high. But now, obviously, as you’ve reported and other news organizations, we can see that in the last few days, we’re up to almost 1,900 cases and over 460 individuals that are now in our ICU unit.

This is very disturbing. And, of course, as responsible elected officials we have to do something. And in this case, the county has the ability to do that through our health order, through our health officer, and I’m -- I would just say that I don’t -- I’m not pleased that we have to go back to using the masks in this matter but, nonetheless, it’s going to save lives. And right now that to me is what’s most important.

SOLIS: -- getting more people to understand that they have to get vaccinated.

RADDATZ: As you know, the CDC guidance says that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask. But you're making even the 52 percent of your citizens who are vaccinated now wear masks. Why should they, in effect, be punished for an outbreak that is overwhelmingly hitting only those who have chosen not to get a shot?

SOLIS: I would say that it's not punishment, it's prevention. We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people. And we're seeing that this transmission is so highly contagious that it will cost more in the long run if we have to see our hospitals being impacted, our ICU units, as well as our health care workers. I just want to caution people that we still have many youngsters under the age of 12 who are not eligible to get vaccinated. So we, as responsible adults, should be taking a proactive approach and making sure that we mask up and that we also get vaccinated as soon as possible.

But we are -- we are lessening the hardship to get vaccinated. We are going with boots on the ground to parks, to swimming pools, to swap meets, to anywhere you can think of where we are encouraging people to get vaccinated, and especially...

RADDATZ: Well, let's go back to the...

SOLIS: ... African American communities.

RADDATZ: Let's go back to the -- to the vaccinated. A recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that once the -- once vaccinate-hesitant people saw that vaccinated people could go out in the community, it was an incentive, and those easing of restrictions helped the hesitant people go out and get the shot. Are you worried that they won't do that now?

SOLIS: No, in fact, just yesterday we held an event out in a park and we saw many adults coming in with their children. And I think because of the heightened information regarding the Delta variant that more people are more concerned. And I think that people are coming forward and saying, look, someone in my family had an episode with COVID, and now I'm encouraging my friends and others to do the same.

But we can't just stop there. We're going to have to do a lot more. And I think that other counties and other jurisdictions are going to also follow suit in the coming days unless these numbers go in the different direction. But right now they continue to rise.

RADDATZ: And quickly, if you can, last question, enforcement is always an issue, but the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department released a statement saying they will not enforce mask-wearing, arguing the order contradicts CDC guidelines. So how do you plan on enforcing this mask mandate?

SOLIS: Our public health department is typically the individuals that go out and do inspections. So I don't see where the sheriff really has to come in and weigh in on the matter that he might have thought. And besides, he's just saying that he's -- he's going to allow people to do what they need to do. I'm not concerned about that. I think the public overall is smart enough to understand what is being said and how to protect themselves.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks so much for joining us this morning.

SOLIS: Thank you.