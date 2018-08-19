A rush transcript of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, July 1, 2018 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: Ambassador Bolton, thanks for doing this interview with us today.

I know you're heading to Geneva and Ukraine this week with lots of important issues, to talk about Russia, North Korea. But I want to start with another issue that is in realm of national security and that is President Trump revoking the security clearance of John Brennan. Should that have been done?

JOHN BOLTON, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR: Well, this is a decision for the president. It's something that I think was originally suggested by Senator Rand Paul, perhaps others. I was aware of it, along with I think most of the president's other senior national security advisors a few weeks. He obviously made his decision and we go on from there.

RADDATZ: He cited his authority to protect the nation's classified information as a reason and also refereed to Brennan's -- what he called erratic behavior, wilder outbursts on the Internet and television.

Brennan has been a strong critic of the administration. But what does this have to do with protecting classified information?

BOLTON: Well, you know, I think Senator Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, whom I don't think anybody could excuse of being a gofer for the Trump administration had some very trenchant observations on Brennan's behavior since he left with CIA, and I think also on his behavior while he was at the CIA. It was my view at the time that he and others in the Obama administration were politicizing intelligence. I think that's a very dangerous thing to do.

And I think especially for senior intelligence officials, career intelligence officials who come out of the government to keep that wall of separation between intelligence policy, and I don't think Brennan has follow that and, you know, whether he actually used classified information, I think people will be able to determine. But I think that's a serious problem.

RADDATZ: Are there any specific examples that you think he used classified intelligence?

BOLTON: No, but I think there is --

RADDATZ: To politicize?

BOLTON: There is a line and somebody can cross it. I know from own experience in the Bush administration after I left, I was accused by a senior State Department of criticizing the administration's policy on North Korea and using classified information.

And it happened -- he was half right, I was criticizing the Bush administration, but I was not using classified information. Had I been? It would have been a different story.

RADDATZ: I assume that John Brennan says the same thing, that he didn't use classified information. You -- would you have been fine if President Obama had revoked your security clearance for criticizing him, which you did frequently?

BOLTON: No, because I didn't use classified information there either. I say there's a line and I think it's clear some people can cross it.

RADDATZ: But let me be clear here, you're not sure whether John Brennan used classified information? You have no specific examples.

BOLTON: In terms of what he said, since he left, I think a number of people have commented that he couldn't be in the position he's in of criticizing President Trump and his so-called collusion with Russia unless he did use classified information. But I don't know the specifics. What I do know was when he was director of CIA, I was very troubled by his conduct, by statements he made in public and by what I thought was his politicization of the intelligence community.

RADDATZ: So, the line to you for people who should have their security clearance revoked, if they use classified information. But you're not really sure whether he --

BOLTON: If there's any kind of misconduct, I think there are lots of grounds to have your security clearance revoked for behavior that calls into question your ability to hold the material impossible.

RADDATZ: OK, just a couple more in this. The criticism of this move has been very widespread. CIA Director Bob Gates, George Tenet, Michael Hayden, all of whom served under Republican president expressing outrage. They called it an inappropriate attempt to stifle free speech based on political views, writing that this action is quite clearly a signal to other former and current officials.

Are those concerns valid?

BOLTON: Look, as I said a moment ago, I've been through this myself and I had the senior State Department official whose name I let for now persisted and tried to get my clearance pulled because I've been critical of his performance and others. Yes, I would have objected to it. I don't think political disagreement alone is sufficient. But I think in the case, especially of a senior intelligence community official, who violates the separation between intelligence and policy, I think those would constitute grounds.

RADDATZ: But John Brennan could look at television. He can look at open source, and he certainly has testified in front of Congress.

BOLTON: Yes, those are all things that a lot of people who have security clearances outside of administrations do. For me, the issue is whether he abused information that he obtained while he was director of CIA, or they have obtained perhaps erroneously or incorrectly after he left.

RADDATZ: OK, just the last one on this. The president does go way beyond Brennan. He says this raises questions about the practice of former officials maintaining access to our nation's most sensitive secrets, long after their time in government has ended.

You know that a lot of these people -- let's take Bill McRaven who also criticized.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLTON: I have done that as well. But I think it's certainly appropriate in time when we're seeing what I believe are unprecedented leaks of highly classified information, to look at the question of how many people have clearances, how many people received this very sensitive information, but inside the government and in the case of former officials. So, I don't see that there would be anything wrong if it were determined to go that way to review the policies about former officials having clearances. Sometimes it can be useful.

In my case, my clearance was active at the time when I was a member of a board of directors of a company that did classified work for the government and it was felt important that some of the directors be able to access that information. There were other times when I was a civilian that my classification was dormant, my security clearance was dormant, and I think that's appropriate too. But looking at that policy overall I think might well be a good idea.

RADDATZ: OK, I want to move on to Russia and your trip here overseas. On the agenda later this week is a meeting in Geneva with Russia's foreign -- Russia's national security advisor to follow up on Helsinki. Is there anything specific you want from that meeting?

BOLTON: Well, the -- the meeting came about, really, as a result of the meeting of President Trump and President Putin in Helsinki. They decided that the two national security counsels should get together, reviving an idea of having working groups that was set up by my predecessor, H.R. McMaster. I think I've spoken with Jim Mattis and Mike Pompeo about that.

We've agreed that what we can do at the meeting on Thursday is look at the broad range of issues that might be open for discussion between Washington and Moscow and try and plan it out in a systematic way. So I'll go back and report to the president and my colleagues in the national security council and -- and we'll see what comes of the meeting and what the best way ahead is.

RADDATZ: Since the Putin meeting, President Trump has directed you and the rest of the national security team to make election meddling a priority. We have clear evidence in the 2018 election that Russia is still trying to interfere. If Russia, as they tend to do, keeps denying they interfered, how do you have a productive conversation about that?

BOLTON: Well, I'm sure we'll have a discussion about it Thursday. I had a discussion about it myself with President Putin when I went to Moscow originally to prepare the groundwork for his meeting with President Trump. President Trump raised it with President Putin.

You keep raising it and we'll -- we'll see what their response is. But it's not simply a question of speaking with the Russians. At the president's direction -- we had a press conference in the White House briefing room a couple weeks ago now with myself and four of the heads of the operating agencies and departments that deal with this, the layout -- at least as much as we could in a non-classified environment -- what we were doing.

And there are a lot of things we're doing that we can't talk about specifically. And that includes both defensive and offensive cyber operations to protect the integrity of the election process.

RADDATZ: President Trump tweeted this weekend that all of the fools that are so focused on looking only at Russia should start also looking in another direction -- China. Just to be clear, have you seen any credible evidence that the Chinese meddled in our elections in the past or are doing so now? Is this a genuine national security concern?

BOLTON: Well I can say definitively that it's a sufficient national security concern about Chinese meddling, Iranian meddling and North Korean meddling that we're taking steps to try and prevent it. So -- so all four of those countries, really.

RADDATZ: But -- but have you seen anything in the past, specifically to China?

BOLTON: Well I'm not going to get into the -- what I've seen or haven't seen but I'm telling you looking at the 2018 election, those are the four countries that we're most concerned about.

RADDATZ: And on Russia -- you just brought up cyber security -- the director of the NSA, General Paul Nakasone seemed to indicate the White House earlier this month that he's been authorized to conduct offensive cyber operations in response to any kind of election meddling. What would that mean? What would he do?

BOLTON: Well, I think it means exactly what he implied. And again, this is a classified matter. I can't get into what we've been doing but it's been certainly a priority of mine to make sure that we're using the full range of our capabilities to protect not just the elections but a whole range of vulnerable systems in the United States, vulnerable to cyber warfare operations in the -- in the government and in the private sector.

And I think that's something that's very important because what we want is not war in cyber space. We want peace in cyber space. And to do that, I think you need to establish structures of deterrence so that our adversaries who have conducted cyber operations against us or who are contemplating it come to understand they will pay a much higher price if they do that than if they simply refrain.

That's why offensive cyber operations are potentially so important. If you're simply always on the defensive, you're not going to create structures of deterrents, which is what we aim to do.

RADDATZ: And - and on Syria, the situation in Syria was a topic in Helsinki as well with Putin. I know you'll be discussing that today with Prime Minister Netanyahu especially about getting Iran out of Syria.

Where do we stand on that?

BOLTON: Well I think the - certainly the objective of the United States, of Israel, President Putin said it was Russia's objective is to get Iran - Iranian forces, Iranian militias, Iranian surrogates out of the offensive operations they're in in both Syria and Iraq and frankly, to end Iran's support for Hezbollah.

I think the president's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal has put a real crimp into the Iranian economy. I think they're feeling it and their capability for the Quds Force or the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to conduct offensive operations in - in the region here and in Yemen as well.

But I think this is part of the problem with the Iranian regime generally and why it's such a threat to peace and security not just because of its nuclear program, but because of its military operations and its support for terrorism.

So that's certainly on the agenda here in Israel?

RADDATZ: Do you trust Russia to do this?

BOLTON: Well I think President Putin is very candid in his comments to President Trump, he was to me as well. He doesn't think Iranian -

RADDATZ: They said they'd get rid of chemical weapons, they weren't all gone.

BOLTON: One - one issue at a time. He said he didn't - didn't have the same interest as Iran in Syria. And that he'd like to talk about ways to get out of them. I think it's clear that we believe, for example, on the subject of chemical weapons, as British intelligence and law enforcement concluded that Russia was behind the attack on the Skripals in Salsbury using the illegal chemical weapons agent Novichok some months ago.

President Trump took very strong action expelling over 60 Russian so-called diplomats in response to that. Sanctions have been imposed on Russia recently. We feel very strongly about the use of these illegal chemical weapons.

That's why the president has twice struck in Syria after the Assad regime used chemical weapons.

RADDATZ: Is Assad remaining in power an acceptable - an acceptable outcome for the U.S. now?

BOLTON: Look, the - the interest that we're pursuing in Syria and in Iraq is the final destruction of the ISIS territorial caliphate, dealing with the ISIS territorial threat and - and getting Iran back into - getting its forces back into its own territory.

That's what we're focused on, we're obviously concerned about a number of things including humanitarian situation in the region. We'll be discussing that here in Israel and - and with the Russians in Geneva.

RADDATZ: And I want to turn to North Korea. It's been more than two months since President Trump and Kim Jong-un met in Singapore. You've said North Korea has not taken the necessary steps to denuclearize.

In fact, there's evidence that they may be building another ICBM. So in your view, is North Korea serious about following through with this?

BOLTON: Well I think it's important that they demonstrate seriousness. President Trump has - believes very strongly, he talks about it frequently that the North Koreans have not tested ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons recently, that they've given back the remains of over 50 American service members, trying to identify who they are at this point.

And I think Secretary Pompeo will be returning to Pyongyang soon for his fourth visit.

RADDATZ: With direct talks with Kim Jong-un?

BOLTON: Well that's what we expect -

(CROSS TALK)

RADDATZ: Do you know that yet?

BOLTON: That's what - that - I think the timing will be announced at an appropriate point by the State Department. But this is to fulfill the commitment that Kim Jong-un made in Singapore, that he had previously made to the South Koreans and - and to move on with the process of denuclearization remains our highest priority.

RADDATZ: But - but what does that mean? OK, before the summit, the administration talked about the goal of rapid denuclearization. Secretary Pompeo has now said the ultimate timeline for denuclearization will be set by Chairman Kim at least in part and that we are now practicing patient diplomacy.

That sounds a lot like Obama's.

BOLTON: Yes, I - I think the idea that we're pursuing the Obama administration policy in North Korea or any of the policies that failed before would contradict what President Trump has said repeatedly.

Let me just say what -

(CROSS TALK)

RADDATZ: Well let's go back to what Pompeo just said.

BOLTON: Yes, but let's go back to what Kim Jong-un said which - which I think is - is of greatest interest. On April the 27th at Panmunjom, Kim Jong-un met with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea and at that meeting, as President Moon reported to us, President Moon pointed out that the more rapidly North Korea denuclearizes, they sooner could come the benefits of openness to foreign aid from Japan and South Korea, foreign investment from many number of countries.

President Moon said let's get this done in a year.

RADDATZ: And so you think within a year - is that the time frame?

BOLTON: And Kim Jong-un said yes. So the one year period that we've talked about from the point where North Korea makes the strategic decision to denuclearize is something that the North and South Koreans have already agreed to.

And - and why is that significant? President Trump has gone out of his way to hold the door open for Kim Jong-un, that's what the Singapore meeting was about.

RADDATZ: But how long did you give the North Koreans for their strategic efficient to (ph) denuclearize? Do they really understand what that means? Should that have been written down?

BOLTON: It's hard to believe they don't understand it, Secretary Pompeo has done extraordinary follow up diplomacy after the Singapore meeting. As I say, we expect that's going to resume in the near future.

It's a hard task, I don't envy him, but he's worked very hard at it to pursue President Trump's goal of getting North Korea denuclearized.

RADDATZ: And we'll be patient for how long?

BOLTON: I think we're - we're counting on North Korea following through on the commitments that they've made.

RADDATZ: And - and I just want to enter on Afghanistan. President Trump campaigned on ending the war in Afghanistan. In October it will be 17 years we've been involved there.

In this last week, you saw the Taliban try to take Ghazni. Since 2009, it's the worst year for civilian casualties. Is his strategy really working there any better than anybody else's has?

BOLTON: Well I think the president's view has not changed since the campaign. I think he is determined to find a way to get a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan. We've looked at several different possibilities to get the Taliban and others directly engaged with the government of Afghanistan.

There have been some signs that's moving in the right direction. We have a new commander of the allied forces coming into Afghanistan in the - in the next several weeks.

He'll want to take a look at the circumstances there. I - I don't rule out that we'd have a change in some of the things we're doing there, but the president's view is that he'll - he'll support the government of Afghanistan in its efforts to see if the Taliban are finally ready to talk seriously.

RADDATZ: It must be frustrating for you too, because I feel like I've heard these arguments for 17 years, the same thing, the Taliban is desperate.

BOLTON: Yes, well what I remember over 17 years is the attack on 9/11. And I think the administration is determined that it never happen again. And that's the bottom line is the security of the United States.

RADDATZ: Would you consider privatizing there using contractors instead of U.S. military? There have been some reports about that this week.

BOLTON: There are always a lot of discussions. I find it helpful, I'm - I'm always open to - to new ideas. But I'm not going to comment on what - what the thinking is. That'll ultimately be the president's decision.

RADDATZ: Thanks very much, Ambassador Bolton and good luck with your trip.

BOLTON: Thank you. Glad to be with you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Just a few of the more than 1,000 victims cited in a devastating report this week from a Pennsylvania grand jury, detailing decades of abuse by more than 300 catholic priests, abuse known to church leaders who the grand jury said followed a, quote, "playbook for concealing the truth".

Bishop David Zubik is one of the church leaders discussed in the report, he joins us now from Pittsburgh. Bishop Zubik, thank you for joining us this morning. I want to give you the opportunity to respond right off the bat to those critics who say church leaders were complicit in a cover up.

DAVID ZUBIK, BISHOP: OK, first of all George, thank you for the opportunity to be with you on air. And I want to say first of all we all need to have a – a deep sense of empathy for all the victims who have suffered so much, as I apologize to them we need to continue with looking for efforts to help their lives become better.

Second of all, I can well understand the rage that people have in reading this report. I feel that rage as well too. And third of all, I want to offer my support to the very faithful priests and deacons who served our people so faithfully.

I want to say that it’s important from my perspective, George, to talk about the whole allegation of cover up. I was a little bit surprised to hear after my first answer to the news conference on Tuesday that I was somehow a part of the cover up.

And I realized that what we needed to do here in Pittsburg was to be able to show the public how that wasn’t so. And so what I asked to have done over the course of the last couple of days after the report was released and our own listing of offenders was to make sure that we put not only when an offense was brought forth to the Diocese, but in every case where the – where it was reported to the appropriate district attorney.

The second thing I realized was the report is lengthy, but we were also given the opportunity by the courts to do our response. And I encourage people to read our responses as well too because it addresses the issue of how we didn’t cover up.

And third of all, I think it’s – we need to note that district attorneys who have been in Alleghany County for the last 30 years have this week issued statements to say that we have in fact turned every allegation over to them.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But let’s take a look at one of the specifics in the report. It says the testimony of the victim of Monsignor Raymond Schultz who testified that he was abused or raped 10 to 15 times, and he describes a meeting with you where you offered to pay for college tuition for his children, counseling as well.

But the victim says he refused the offer because the Diocese followed up and said this – I want to put it up on the screen – you’re going to have to meet with our lawyer and find these documents that basically (ph) said you are done with, you can’t come after us, it’s over, no public, your mouth is closed.

That sounds, in -- from that testimony -- like an attempted cover up.

ZUBIK: No, I think first of all, George, that was an allegation that was brought forward after the person who was alleged to have committed the abuse was in fact deceased. I think that we have taken a position, the diocese of Pittsburgh since 2002 not to do any confidentiality agreements. But we needed to be able to assert whether or not the alleged behavior did in fact occur.

And that was part of the discussion that took place in that particular case.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The Survivors of the Network of those Abused by Priests, SNAP is calling for tough action against your diocese. It says Catholics should stop donating to Bishop Zubik’s diocese until he steps down or takes proven steps to protect kids. Such a boycott may be the best way to cut through the persistent denial of Pittsburgh’s church hierarchy. Your response?

ZUBIK: Sure. I want to go back to when I became the bishop of the diocese of Pittsburgh in 2007. I can honestly say that we have followed every single step that we needed to follow to be responsible in our response to -- to the victims. First of all, we’ve listened to them carefully. Second of all, we’ve removed priests from ministry. Third of all, we have in fact turned it over to the district attorneys of the appropriate counties. Fourth of all, we have engaged the independent review board to assess and take a look at the allegations and whether or not a person would be suitable for ministry again.

And we have in fact informed the -- the people in our parishes about those allegations as well as put out press releases accordingly. So I think that that behavior and the steps that we’ve consistently taken since 2007 really works against SNAP’s calling forth my resignation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And -- and there are many descriptions that report of actions you and Bishop Wuerl took against priests who were alleged to have abused young victims. But you know the feeling out there is deep, that so many Catholics and others feel betrayed by the church hierarchy. What do you say to them?

ZUBIK: We have to be able to continue to look at the things that -- that we have done to really correct this issue. The church of Pittsburgh today is not the church that’s described in the grand jury before it (ph). And if I could indicate, you know, starting with -- with 1988 when Bishop Wuerl became bishop of Pittsburgh, one of the first acts that he had to confront was an abuse of two brothers by three priests. He was very passionate about addressing (inaudible) sexual abuse.

And what happened is that we began to develop astringent policies around (inaudible) sexual abuse. He was very direct with the priests in 1988 to tell them if they knew anything they had to come forward. We established an independent review board to assist the bishop to be able to assess allegations. Fourth of all, we established a diocese and assistance coordinator (ph). It was a (ph) position that -- that meets specifically with victims.

And we both first encouraged people who were victims to go forward to report their allegations and then we followed up on that as well, too. Those were some of the things that we’ve done in the past to try to -- to show people that we had been doing things over the course of the years. And we can’t stop there. We have to look for new ways to be able to eradicate sexual abuse in the church, but to work together with all of society to eradicate from society in general.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Bishop Zubik, thanks for your time this morning.

ZUBIK: Thank you.

