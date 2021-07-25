'This Week' Transcript 7-25-21: Speaker Nancy Pelosi & Sen. Rob Portman

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, July 25, 2021 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: And we begin with the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Madam Speaker, thanks for joining us this morning.

And I want to start with the January 6 commission, the investigation that you are -- you have launched in the House. I know that this came about because the Republicans rejected a bipartisan independent commission, also rejected a Senate commission as well.

But your decision to reject Congressman Jim Jordan and Jim Banks from the committee has drawn fire from Republicans. The Freedom Caucus is seeking to depose you as speaker, and Liz Cheney is now the only Republican member of the committee.

Are you concerned about the Freedom Caucus threat? And are you confident that the committee's work can be seen as credible, if most Republicans won't participate?

PELOSI: Well, thank you. First of all, thank you for the opportunity to be with you this morning. We have many challenges, and it's my honor to discuss them with you.

First of all, no, I'm not concerned about any threat from the Freedom Caucus. We get those every day of the week. Our confidence that we have in the work of our bipartisan committee that we have now, select committee, led by Chairman Bennie Thompson, bipartisan, with the participation of a very courageous number of Congress, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, is high. My confidence is high.

I do believe that the work of this committee, in order to retain the confidence of the American people, must act in a way that has no partisanship, is all about patriotism. And I'm very proud of the members of the committee. And I'm certain that they will accomplish that goal.

We have to, again, ignore the antics of those who would -- do not want to find the truth. We will find the truth. That truth will have the confidence of the American people because it will be done patriotically and not in a partisan way.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Will you be appointing more Republicans to the committee, like Congressman Adam Kinzinger?

PELOSI: That would be my plan.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, when will that be announced?

PELOSI: Perhaps after I speak to Adam Kinzinger.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And you believe...

PELOSI: But I'm not about to announce it right this minute.

(LAUGHTER)

PELOSI: But you could say that that is the direction that I would be going on. He has -- he and other Republicans have expressed an interest to serve on the select committee.

And I wanted to appoint the three -- three of the members that Leader McCarthy suggested, but he withdrew their names. The two that I would not appoint are people who would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.

And there's no way I would tolerate their antics as we seek the truth.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Even relatively moderate Republicans, like Senator Portman, who's my next guest, have said your decision will fuel even more division in the country.

Are you worried at all by this precedent, that Republicans will do the same thing when they are next in power?

PELOSI: No.

What we have -- look, we have had an unprecedented action, an assault, an insurrection against our government, an assault on the Capitol Building, which is an assault on the Congress, on a day that the Constitution required us, by the Constitution, to validate the work of the Electoral College.

So, this was not just any day of the week. This was a constitutionally required day of action for Congress.

So, you know, I can -- the Republicans will say what they will say. Our select committee will seek the truth. It's our patriotic duty to do so. And we do not come into our work worried about what the other side, who has been afraid of this -- maybe the Republicans can't handle the truth, but we have a responsibility to seek it, to find it and in a way that retains the confidence of the American people.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Portman is also one of the negotiators around this proposed bipartisan infrastructure deal. They expect a deal this week but are you sticking by your decision to hold any vote on that deal until after the Senate passes a much larger infrastructure package through reconciliation?

PELOSI: Yes. Let me just say as I respond to you, I hope that they will pass the bipartisan legislation. Infrastructure has always been bipartisan for all the years that I’ve been in the Congress. They diminished the bill when President Obama was president, but nonetheless the bill was passed, the leadership of Senator Barbara Boxer, working the senator in a way -- in a bipartisan way.

So, I'm enthusiastic about the fact that they will have a bipartisan bill. I hope that it will be soon. But yes, I stand by, because the fact is, is that the president has said that he wants to have a bipartisan bill, and we all do.

But that is not the limitation of the vision of the president. He wants to build back better. He wants to do so in a way that, again, involves many more people in the prosperity of our country. We say build back better with women. That's why we need childcare. That's why we need home healthcare funding. That's why we need family and medical leave.

So, building the human infrastructure is really a part of building the physical infrastructure. So that's why we will have something further to add.

The deal is not as green as I would like it to be, the infrastructure bill, and I think that it's something we could have passed a long time ago, even before the climate crisis was readily known to everyone. But nonetheless, I hope it will pass. I won't put it on the floor until we have --

STEPHANOPOULOS: But if you have --

PELOSI: -- the rest of the initiative.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But if you stick by that decision you could end up with nothing. Senator Lindsey Graham has threatened that Republicans will walk out of the Capitol if necessary to prevent any action on reconciliation, just like the Democrats did down in Texas.

PELOSI: Let me just say, you talk to Lindsey Graham about what he says. I'm telling you what's going to happen in the House of Representatives. And that is that we are rooting for the infrastructure bill to pass, but we all know that more needs to be done if we're going to build back better.

And we're very proud of President Biden for the leadership that he has provided taking us down this path, starting with the rescue package earlier in the spring, putting vaccines in the arms of the American people, money in their pockets, children prepared to be safely back in school, many people back in the workplace safely.

And congratulations to him for his leadership on that, and I’m grateful to our members for their courage in putting that forth. The infrastructure bill is a very important step in building back, but we want to do it better, and that's what we intend to do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It also means the Democrats might be forced to raise the debt limit on their own. You heard Senator McConnell this week say that it would have to be done through reconciliation. Republicans are not going to vote for it. Do you have the votes to raise the debt limit with Democrats alone?

PELOSI: Well, it's interesting about Senator McConnell. We raised (ph) -- the debt limit had to be addressed three times under President Trump and Democrats cooperated two of the times, and then the third time was just a change of the date. And it's so funny because he's always been there to be an obstruction to a Democratic president.

The full faith and credit of the United States is never to be placed in doubt. It is in the Constitution and it will be respected. With Republican obstinance in years gone by, even our credit rating was in question and reduced because of the question.

Let there be no question, we will address the debt limit.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, I do want to ask you about COVID. We’re seeing this Delta variant sweep through the country. Now you’ve had some outbreaks in the House as well.

Is it time to mask up again in the House? And will you be wearing your own mask more often?

PELOSI: Well, I wore my mask here. But as to whether we do so on the House floor, that is a decision of the House -- the Capitol physician. And he will give us his recommendation about it.

But let me once again praise President Biden. Right from the start, the president has been just on the job, making vaccine available in every nook and cranny of our country, available every place, urging people to be vaccinated. It's really important that that happen. And he has made that happen by having an abundance of vaccine -- vaccines available for that.

This is a vaccine -- you know, I’ve been working on vaccines for a long time because of COVID. And this is a virus that is -- because of COVID, yes, but also because of HIV and AIDS. For 30 years, I’ve been working on that subject in the Congress.

These viruses are very resourceful. They mutate. And they mutate by transmission.

So, if people would get vaccinated, there’d be less transmission and, therefore, less mutation and less danger.

But we are, I think, very well-prepared to protect the American people. Let's just hope that they follow science. Some of these decisions are regional about requirements of masks and this or that.

But if you’re asking me, I think that we should mask. But in terms of officially for the House floor, that's up to the Capitol physician.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Madam Speaker, thanks for your time again this morning.

PELOSI: My pleasure. Thank you. Good morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s get a Republican response. We have (ph) Senator Rob Portman of Ohio.

Senator Portman, thanks for joining us this morning.

Let’s start out with that infrastructure deal. You just heard Speaker Pelosi say she's not going to have a vote until reconciliation is also passed by the Senate.

First off, though, do you expect to reach a deal this week?

SEN. ROB PORTMAN (R-OH): Well, George, let me say what she has just said is entirely counter to what President Biden has committed to and what the Senate is doing which is a two-track process. The infrastructure bill has nothing to do with the reckless tax-and-spend extravaganza that she's talking about in terms of what reconciliation as she called it.

So -- so, no, I’m not happy with what she said because it's inconsistent with the agreement that we have on a bipartisan basis.

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Does that mean we'll end up with nothing?

PORTMAN: -- on her own. I’m going to -- well, if she has her way, we could. I’m not sure what the future is on reconciliation.

I know that the bipartisan infrastructure package is very popular among the American people and in the United States Congress because it makes sense. We need it badly.

You know, 43 percent of our roads are in bad or mediocre condition, according to the engineers. Forty-six thousand bridges are structurally deficient. We have ships lining up at ports because our ports aren’t efficient enough.

Eighty-seven percent of the American people think we should do a bipartisan infrastructure package. It's the right thing to do. Every president in modern times has talked about it. President Trump's proposal was for $1.5 trillion infrastructure. Ours is about $579 billion over five years.

So, this is the right thing to do. It's been totally bipartisan from the start. It's the way we ought to be doing things here in Washington to get stuff done and I can’t believe the speaker of the House would be blocking it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you have a deal?

PORTMAN: We're about 90 percent of the way there. I’m here this weekend. We’re going to legislate the language with colleagues and with staff, and I feel good about getting that done this week. We have one issue outstanding. And we're not getting much response from the Democrats on it.

It's about mass transit. Our transit number is generous. We increased transit in this a proposal. We also increased the formula going forward.

That's the one issue that’s outstanding frankly at this point. My hope is that we'll see progress on that yet today.

STEPHANOPOULOS: "The Wall Street Journal" weighed in against the deal yesterday on their editorial page. I want to put it up on the screen right now. It says, taking the “bi” out of bipartisan. And they write: What’s striking about the deal so far, however, is that by all appearances, this will be the most one-sided bipartisan deal in decades.

They pointed out that the Republicans are not getting new kind of regulatory reforms you’ve called for. Also, you're not doing anything to stop that reconciliation package we were just talking about the Democrats hope to pass.

PORTMAN: Well, you know, I’m -- I normally respect "The Wall Street Journal’s” editorial page. In fact, I read it every day. But they're totally wrong on this.

And it shocks me that “The Wall Street Journal”, which has normally good journalistic ethics, would say in that editorial, we don't know what's in it, but this is what we think. In other words, they don't know what's in it. They’re wrong about a number of things in there. If they had called and asked us, they could have avoided being wrong.

One is, they say there's no permitting reform. There's historic permitting reform in this legislation. And they should strongly support that, as should every Republican and Democrat, by the way, because it allows the federal dollar to go further. Second, they say that it's not bipartisan. It's entirely -- I can guarantee you, every single one of the issues has been bipartisan in the sense that there have been Republican views and Democrat views and we found a way to find common ground, which is exactly what ought to happen.

I think the editorial reflects the fact that this city, Washington, D.C., is not used to this. You know, we're building from the middle out and coming up with something that is truly bipartisan.

Finally, they suggest that somehow this will be bad for the economy. It's good for the economy. Every economist that's looked at it says that. Why? Because you're investing in long-term capital assets. It's not immediate spending. It's not going to add to inflation. In fact, the economists will tell you it has just the opposite effect. As opposed to adding to demand, it adds to the supply side. This may be, you know, assets that last for 50,70, 80 years, like the 43,000 structurally deficient -- 46,000 structurally deficient bridges I talked about.

So, it's the right thing to do for the country, most importantly, but it's also something that has been the subject of a bipartisan consensus finding process which we ought to do more of in this town.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Failing to raise the debt ceiling will threaten the economy. You heard Speaker Pelosi on that as well.

Republicans voted three times to raise the debt ceiling under President Trump. Why not vote to raise it now?

PORTMAN: Well, I think it's in the context of the reconciliation bill, which is -- which is unbelievable, George, at a time when we have incredibly high inflation, the highest we've had probably in 20 years. And you look back at what they're proposing here. It is, you know, it's a huge new spending increase at a time when we have unprecedented levels of debt, over $30 trillion soon, a trillion-dollar deficit likely this year and then the largest tax increase in American history.

And these are tax increases that are not necessary. Right now the Congressional Budget Office tells us that tax receipts -- and this is the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office -- are going to be higher than anybody expected this year and next year. In fact, a 10 percent increase next year because the 2017 tax reform actually worked. It worked to stimulate economic growth. Going into the pandemic, we had the lowest poverty rate in the history of our country since we kept track to it in the 1950s. We had unbelievable increases in wages, over 3 percent analyzed over the 19 months prior to COVID, and the lowest employment numbers ever for blacks, Hispanics, and 3.5 percent was the lowest in 50 years overall. So, things were going well, and the economy is relatively resilient because of it. So, let's not raise taxes right now. It would be exactly the wrong thing to do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But failing to raise the debt ceiling will certainly threaten the economy.

PORTMAN: Well, again, the debt ceiling is -- has to be raised because of these tax and spending policies. We need to insure we get the spending under control. So, typically, when we do a debt ceiling, as you know, there's attached to it some restraint on spending. That's, you know, how we're able to get some spending over the last decade --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Not under President Trump.

PORTMAN: Well, you know, under -- under -- under every president there is a discussion of how you actually -- if you're going to raise the debt ceiling, how -- how to use something to affect the debt, particularly the long-term debt of this country. And I think we ought to have that discussion.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Portman, thanks for your time this morning.

PORTMAN: Thanks, George. Appreciate it.