'This Week' Transcript 5-29-22: Sen. Chris Murphy & Rep. Adam Kinzinger

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, May 29, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

KARL: Joining us now is Chris Murphy, the Democratic senator from Connecticut, who has made combating gun violence his mission in Congress.

Senator Murphy, thank you for joining us.

I want to go back -- you were on this program just two days after the Sandy Hook massacre. It was just a couple of weeks before you were first sworn in as a U.S. senator and you were asked at that point -- this was ten years ago -- you were asked if Sandy Hook and that horrific tragedy we saw in Newtown was going to represent a turning point, a tipping point if something was finally going to be done about gun violence.

This was your response.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): The time for sort of saying we can't talk about the policy implications of tragedies like this is over. And for us here in Connecticut, while we're going to grieve and make sure the families have everything they need, we're going to be on the floor of the Senate very soon talking about where we go from here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: Ten years later, what has been accomplished?

MURPHY: It’s inconceivable to me that we have not passed significant federal legislation trying to address the tragedy of gun violence in this nation, especially because since Sandy Hook, we've seen even worse slaughter -- in Las Vegas, in Orlando. As has been mentioned, the pace of everyday gun violence has dramatically escalated over the past two years.

Now, states have passed tighter laws. There have been referendums passed. There are plenty of local efforts that have been successful in tightening up our gun laws.

But we need federal legislation. And my hope is that this time is different.

I get it. Every single time, after one of these mass shootings, there's talks in Washington and they never succeed. But there are more Republicans interested in talking about finding a path forward this time than I have ever seen since Sandy Hook. And while, in the end, I may end up being heartbroken, I am at the table in a more significant way right now with Republicans and Democrats than ever before. Certainly, many more Republicans willing to talk right now than were willing to talk after Sandy Hook.

KARL: And Senator McConnell, the Republican leader, has tasked John Cornyn, one of his top lieutenants, to take part in those negotiations.

Can you bring us inside the room or inside -- I guess you guys are having Zoom conversations now that the Senate's in recess -- what is going on? What are you hearing from Cornyn, from the other Republicans?

MURPHY: It's -- so, we have continued to work throughout the weekend. I was in touch with Senator Cornyn and Senator Toomey, other Republicans and Democrats yesterday. These are serious negotiations. And we are going to continue to meet through early next week to try to find some common ground.

Now, listen, I've been clear, I'm not going to let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Of course I would love to ban assault weapons. I think that's the -- probably most impactful way to stop these mass shootings. I would love universal background checks. That's the best way to try to curb the level of violence that happens in my city of Hartford and other cities like it across the country.

But what we're talking about is not insignificant. Inside this room we're talking about red flag laws, we're talking about strengthening, expanding the background check system, if not universal background checks. We're talking about safe storage. And, yes, we're also talking about mental health resources and more security dollars for schools. A package that really, in the end, could have a significant downward pressure on gun violence in this country and break the logjam. Maybe that's the most important thing we could do is just show that progress is possible and that the sky doesn't fall for Republicans if they support some of these commonsense measures.

We've got a short timeframe, Jonathan. We've got to get this ready for Congress when Congress reconvenes in about a week. But I think we can do it.

KARL: But let me ask you, in this case, I mean, I -- the issues we hear the most about are, you know, expanding background checks, red flag laws. Well, this person who bought this -- this shooter here did not have a criminal record. You know, it's hard to see a background check would have -- would have stopped him.

In terms of red flag laws, he had no diagnosed mental illness.

School security, this school system had just doubled its security budget.

Let me ask you about one thing that I don't hear a lot about, raising the age. I know you're in favor of this, but is it part of the discussion? Right now you can buy an AR-15 at 18. You can't buy a handgun until you're 21. So, I mean, what -- is this now part of the discussion?

MURPHY: Yes, I think that -- right now we're having, I think, a discussion inside this room about the profile of the current mass shooter, which, as you mentioned, does tend to be young men in between the ages of 18 and 21. That is a profile that does not allow you to buy a handgun but does allow you to buy an assault rifle. And so there are discussions happening in these room about how they recognize this profile and maybe make it a little bit harder for those individuals to quickly get their hands on weapons.

I don't yet know exactly what's possible, whether the votes are there to raise the age, but we're having a discussion about what we do about that specific profile. And it's an encouraging conversation.

KARL: So, you mentioned that some states have acted. One of those states is Florida. After Parkland, Florida passed a law signed -- passed a bill signed into law by the governor in 2018. Let's look at what it did. It raised the minimum age, as we just discussed, for long guns from 18 to 21. It imposed a three day waiting period. It banned bump stocks. It improved background checks.

Now, that law passed after Parkland was passed by a Republican legislator in a very Republican state and signed into law by a Republican governor named Rick Scott, who is now, of course, one of your colleagues in the Senate. Couldn't that be a model? I mean if Rick Scott could sign that into law in Florida and support that in Florida, why couldn't that pass in the United States Senate?

MURPHY: The Florida law is a good law and it's a signal of what's possible, right? It married together changes to Florida's gun laws with some significant investments in mental health and school security. And I, you know, had a long conversation with Senator Scott last week, and had him tell me the story of how they were able to pass that legislation and get Republicans to support it.

It also proved that Republicans could take on the gun lobby because the NRA opposed that measure and still get re-elected, which has been the case I've been making to Republicans for a decade.

So that kind of legislation certainly is a model. Significant, not everything that anti-gun violence advocates would want, and while I don't think we will mirror the Florida law, it certainly is the kind of thing that would make a big difference and would make a lot of families and kids in this country feel more secure and more safe if at passed at a national level.

KARL: And very quickly -- we're almost out of time -- I mean you have led the discussion on the gun issue, which is obviously a critical one here. What are the other things that you think need to be done, aside from, you know, having gun safety measures, limits on gun purchases, red -- all that we've just discussed, what are the other issues that need to be addressed to deal with this -- this problem?

MURPHY: Well, I mean, remember, this is a problem that happens every day in our cities. And so we have got to invest in our cities. When you talk to the victims of urban gun violence, they want gun laws changed, but they actually want services for their kids, so that there's not a sense of hopelessness that drives many kids into very at-risk and dangerous behaviors.

So the president's domestic agenda includes significant money, $5 billion, for urban anti-gun violence initiatives, violence interruption programs. And I think we've got to remember that gun laws is a big part of the solution, but we also have to have, in these poorer neighborhoods, services wrapped around kids and families that need them.

KARL: All right. Senator Murphy, sounds like at least there are some encouraging signs that this time could be different, based on your discussion with Republicans. Thank you for joining us.

MURPHY: Thank you.

KARL: President Biden and Senator Ted Cruz in a debate over gun violence that has become all too familiar. One Republican who has changed his position on guns is Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. He joins us now.

Congressman Kinzinger, let me just ask you straight up. We heard from Senator Murphy that he thinks that something different may be happening this time, that he has had far more encouraging conversations with Republicans now than even after Newtown. What's your sense?

I mean, you're obviously willing to deal on this, but do you think tjhat something will get done?

REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL): It does seem that way. I mean, it's -- first off, I want to commend Chris for one specific thing. I've known him since he served in the House. It is easy in this business to start throwing out things that Republicans aren't going to do and just make it a campaign issue for November. I think he is really -- and it doesn't mean it's not going to continue to be a campaign issue. But he is really focusing on "What can I actually do at this moment?" He gets a lot of credit for that. That's a hard thing. It's a hard thing to do.

So I do think we're on the track to maybe getting something. It's not -- look, I mean, the reality is, I actually think that raising -- if we can't get it done, Chris is right not to focus on it now. But I think that raising the age of gun purchase to 21 is a no-brainer.

If you look at the Parkland Shooting, you look at Buffalo, you look at this shooting, these are people under the age of 21. We know that the human brain develops and matures a lot between the age of 18 and 21. We just raised without really so much as a blink the age of purchasing cigarettes federally to 21. I think we need to get there eventually.

But I commend Chris (ph) on focusing on what is possible now. That’s important.

KARL: Well, I mean, that -- the issue of raising the age -- I mean, it is remarkable to look back at all of these shootings and see how many of them are done by individuals, men -- young men 18 to 21. I mean, even Newtown. At Newtown, the shooter was 20, his mother actually got him the gun, but many of them are bought legally as 18, 19, or 20 year olds.

But let me ask you about your journey on this, because you -- you were once an A-rating from the NRA, you owned an AR-15. Do you still own an AR-15?

KINZINGER: I do, yes.

KARL: So help me understand, how did you -- how did you go from being somebody that was kind of right in line with the gun lobby on this to somebody who thinks it time to change these laws?

KINZINGER: Look, it's a journey of, you know, getting sick of seeing the mass shootings, you know, being a strong -- look, I’m a strong defender of the second amendment. And one of the things I believe that for some reason is a very rare thing is that as a person that appreciates and believes in the second amendment, we have to be the ones putting forward reasonable solutions to gun violence.

You know, the reaction of my colleagues of the NRA to say, hey, if you want to come and take my guns -- so I’m going to walk around, I’m going to go into the Michigan State Capitol with my AR because I can -- by the way, can I make a point that open carry, especially with ARs, is one of the more insane things. Maybe out West it works fine. I’m not going to go after it there.

But to walk into the State Capitol of Michigan with a gun because it makes you feel tough, these are the kinds of things that second amendment supporters are doing no favors to defend that second amendment in the next generation

So for me, I woke up the morning after Vegas -- the Vegas shooting, I had shot a bump stock before, I heard the audio from that shooting, I knew that was a bump stock and I called for banning bump stocks -- which, by the way, was ultimately done and because of that, the NRA basically said, Kinzinger is a rhino or whatever their language was, and I realized especially then, the only thing the NRA cares about is raising money on your back -- they don’t really give a lot of money to people. They can get people upset. And they’re competing with another group called Gun Owners of America.

You think the NRA is crazy, look at the Gun Owners of America. These are the ones that believe that there should be zero restrictions on owning guns. And now NRA has to compete with this group for crazy because that’s where they get their money from.

The NRA has become -- it’s gone from defending rights of gun owners, it has become a grifting scam. And all you have to do is look at the last few years of the grifting scam of the NRA to know that that's true.

KARL: The Gun Owners of America, I remember covering them after the Oklahoma City Bombing. They’re outright in support of militia movement in the country.

But the NRA itself is, you know -- has had huge issues with its budget, internal scandals, is not the force it once was, but does seem -- the issue seems to still have a hold on Republicans -- I mean, as much as ever now.

KINZINGER: Well, I think -- yes, I -- look, I think the right to keep and bear arms is important to Republicans. It is to me too. But for some reason we’ve got locked in this position of what are things where we can make a difference?

You were mentioning earlier Florida, raising the age of buying guns to 21, the red flag laws, this is Florida, right, this is Rick Scott, this is Ron DeSantis' state, there was no blowback. Like, let's do that kind of stuff now, because, look, yes, it's ultimately a mental health issue.

Somebody has to make a decision to pull a trigger. But can an 18-year-old buy an assault rifle the day of his birthday with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, then buy a second one, make it clear he wants to shoot up an elementary school, and still kill 20-some people with 150 cops standing around? Obviously yes. So what are the things we can do to stop and mitigate that?

This is -- Jonathan, you know as well as I do, I talk to people overseas all the time in my job, this is embarrassing, they look at the United States and say, what's going on? Like, we could have this rich tradition of kind of individualism and gun rights; you know, I’m a big staunch advocate of concealed carry if you’re trained and you know what you’re doing. But this kind of Wild West, I’m going to carry a gun around because it looks cool, come and take the gun out of my cold-dead hands attitude -- first off, you’re not really doing anything to defend your rights with the next generation.

Secondly, you’re just -- you’re playing tough camp out there, while real people and innocent people are dying.

KARL: So, just before you go, the AR-15, which as you said, you used -- you own an AR-15. Las Vegas, it was an AR-15. The Pulse Nightclub, Sandy Hook, Uvalde -- so many of these are with that weapon.

What do you say to Chris Murphy who says the AR-15 should be banned, straight up banned? What do you say still own one?

(CROSSTALK)

KINZINGER: I say that I'd love to get in a conversation with him about it in a good way because I’ll tell you where I’d come on this, I think we need to have this real discussion and I don't mean that as politicians saves (ph), so they can kick to the next question.

I think if there's a way to maybe when it comes to ARs, you know, if there's a special license you need to own one. Are there ways that we can ensure that those that own them are the ones -- look, again, we all have to admit and know 99.9 percent of AR owners aren’t walking in and having mass shootings. Is there a way to differentiate and make a distinction there?

KARL: OK.

KINZINGER: I’m definitely ready to engage in that conversation. And maybe that ultimately includes not selling them anymore. That’s fine because to me, again, I’m focused on saving life now.

At the same time, what's the first thing we can do that I think will mitigate this problem? Let’s raise the age to 21. And I think, look at the AR discussion as kind of the short and near and far, and also far-term target.

KARL: Right.

KINZINGER: Right now, this is insane and there’s things we can do to stop it.

KARL: Congressman Kinzinger, let me also say, I know you're an Iraq war veteran, member of the Air National Guard, Memorial Day weekend, thank you for joining us on this -- on this Memorial Day weekend. Really appreciate it. Thank you for your service.

KINZINGER: You bet. Thank you.

KARL: Thank you.