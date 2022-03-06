This Week' Transcript: Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Sen. Marco Rubio

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC HOST: Let’s bring in America’s Ambassador to the UN right now, Linda Greenfield-Thomas. Madam Ambassador, thank you for joining us this morning.

Just moments ago Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeated his plea, he wants and needs that no-fly zone. Explain why President Biden will not fulfill that request.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UN: George, President Biden has been very, very clear that American troops will not be put on the ground or in the air to escalate this war and make this an American war against the Russians.

But we’ve also been very clear that we will support Ukraine in every other way possible. We have provided them over $1 billion in support over the course of the past few days. Billions prior to that. We’re providing them training. We’re working with our allies and the frontline countries -- the border countries to support their efforts as well.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You heard President Zelenskyy this week, he said that failure to impose the no-fly zone will mean that the blood of those who died is on the hands of the West.

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: We’re working to support him in every other way possible that we can support him. And we commend the strong efforts of the Ukrainian Government and of President Zelenskyy. What President Putin has faced in Ukraine, he didn’t expect, as your -- as you just heard. And the Ukrainians have pulled out all of the -- all of their stops to address this aggression by the Russians.

So this is not an easy way forward for President Putin. And as you know, we got 141 votes against the Russians at the Security Council. They are isolated. They’re isolated in the Security Council and they’re isolated around the globe. And we will continue --

STEPHANOPOULOS: As a --

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: -- to press others.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As a backup you saw President Zelenskyy in a Zoom with members of Congress yesterday say that he needs fighter jets and one of the plans that, supposedly, is in the works is that he would get those fighter jets, Soviet air fighter jets, from Poland, other Eastern European nations, the United States would replace those jets in Poland and those Eastern European nations with American jets. Is that on the table? Is that going to happen?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: We have been in close consultations with the Polish Government, as well as with our other NATO allies on this issue. We have not in any way opposed the Polish Government providing these jets to Ukraine and we’re working, as you noted, to see how we can backfill for them.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Could U.S. jets be provided to Poland and those nations?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: We’re still in discussions with the Poles (ph) on that issue.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You also see increasing calls from Congress for tougher sanctions, including the banning of oil imports from Russia. The leading members of even the Democrats in Congress now calling for that, like Senator Dick Durbin. Is that something that is now on the table?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Look, I am really delighted at the bipartisan attention this issue is getting on the Hill and we’re working closely with them. I’m speaking to members of Congress on a regular basis, as well as others in the administration to see how our unified voice in the United States can be used to put added pressure on the Russians.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So is that a yes, banning imports could become soon?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Look, the president has been clear with President Putin that the consequences of his actions in Ukraine will be felt, and it will be felt by the Russians. At the same time, we’re trying our best to minimize the impact on our country, on our own energy security, as well as the energy security around the world.

So we’re in discussions with NATO allies, as well as working with -- with our -- with the -- the president is working with his advisers, security advisers, as well as his energy advisers, on how to address these issues.

STEHPANOPOULOS: So it’s not a yes, yet. Our next guest is Senator Marco Rubio. I want to show a tweet he put out this week, where he said, Russia has bombed residential apartment buildings. It has bombed sacred burial grounds. It has shelled kindergartens and orphanages and hospitals. But the president says it’s still too early to say war crimes have been committed?

We just showed that footage of the bombing of civilian areas. Isn’t that a war crime?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Where -- any attack on civilians is a war crime. And we’re working with our partners to collect and provide information on this so that we can investigate this and have it ready in the event that war crimes are brought before this government.

STEHPANOPOULOS: You heard President Putin say that sanctions already in place are akin to a declaration of war. Yet, he’s still moving forward. What other sanctions are possible? Some have suggested not just freezing Russian assets but seizing them.

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Well, as you know, some assets have been seized in Europe. Many of the oligarchs have seen their cruise -- their properties seized in Europe. And we’re continuing to discuss with European colleagues how we can impose more sanctions and ensure that they’re felt by the Russian people.

We’ve seen the impact already of some of these sanctions. As you know, the ruble is worth less than a penny right now. The Russian Central Bank is not functioning completely. The stock market has been closed. So the sanctions are having the impact and Putin is feeling the results of those sanctions.

STEHPANOPOULOS: You’re saying he’s feeling the results and many have suggested that Vladimir Putin is not acting (ph) in an entirely rational manner right now. What kind of incentives can the United States and the West offer him to move forward on that negotiated piece that Steve Ganyard was just talking about?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Now, we have been working since the beginning of this to bring the Russians to the negotiating table. And that offer is still on the table, not just by us, but also by our European colleagues. And as you saw last week, even the Ukrainians sat at the negotiating table with them.

Putin has made the decision that he wants to continue with confrontation, with escalation, with attacks on civilians and to move forward in this war that Russia is feeling as much as anyone. We’re seeing that hundreds of Russian troops are being killed every day. Russians are demonstrating in the streets against this.

So clearly President Putin is feeling the consequences of his actions. But I can’t explain why he’s -- why he has continued to move forward in the aggressive way that he’s continuing to do in Ukraine.

STEHPANOPOULOS: Madam Ambassador, thanks for your time this morning.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, HOST: Let's bring in the -- Senator Marco Rubio from Florida, the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Senator Rubio, thanks for joining us this morning. You were on that Zoom yesterday with President Zelenskyy. Are you and your colleagues now more open to a no-fly zone?

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL), VICE CHAIR, INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: You know, the -- look, a no-fly zone has become a catchphrase. I'm not sure a lot of people fully understand what that means. That means flying AWACs 24 hours a day. That means the willingness to shoot down and engagement Russian airplanes in the sky. That means, frankly, you can't put those planes up there unless you're willing to knock out the anti-aircraft systems that the Russians have deployed, and not just in Ukraine, but in Russia and also in Belarus.

So basically a no-fly zone is -- if people understood what it means, it means World War III. It means starting World War III. So I think there are a lot of things we can do to help Ukraine protect itself, both from air strikes and missile strikes, but I think people need to understand what a no-fly zone means. It's not just -- it's not some rule you pass that everybody has to oblige by. It's the willingness to shoot down the aircraft of the Russian Federation, which is basically the beginning of World War III.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about this provision of fighter jets? We would provide the fighter jets to Poland, other Eastern European nations, they would send the jets they now have to Ukraine, do you support that?

RUBIO: I do. If that can be done, that would be great. I do have concerns about a couple of things. And that is sort of, you know, can they actually fly them given the amount of anti-aircraft capability that the Russians possess and continue to have deployed in the region?

By the way, yesterday was a terrible day for the Russian air force. They're losing -- they don't have air control either there. But, generally speaking, it's something I'd be supportive of and we should do what we can to help them.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president has resisted banning Russian oil imports. Of course, that would send gas prices soaring even more here in this country. Do you support it?

RUBIO: I do and I don't think -- you know, I think that's something that you can construct a plan to phase that in pretty rapidly. And you could use reserves for the purposes of buffering that. But we have more than enough ability in this country to produce enough oil to make up for the percentage that we buy from Russia.

And, by the way, this notion that somehow banning Russian oil would raise prices on American consumers is an admission that this guy, that this killer, that this butcher, Vladimir Putin, has leverage over us. Why would we want that leverage to continue? Why would we have someone like him to have the power to raise gas prices on Americans which is basically if he cuts us off, what would happen in the reverse? So I think we have enough that we should produce more American oil and buy less Russian oil or none -- actually, none at all.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You were facing some criticism from fellow legislators for tweeting out a picture of President Zelenskyy during his Zoom with Congress yesterday. The ambassador asked members not to do that because it would endanger Zelenskyy. Why did you ignore that request?

RUBIO: First of all, she said that well into the call. Second, there was no security risk in that at all. I'm -- perhaps she was under the impression that the Zoom call was a secret. It had been broadly reported like multiple outlets, maybe even ABC had tweeted it was 9:30. There were over 300 people on this call. The details of the call were emailed to a bunch of people. And it was a nondescript picture unlike any of the other -- just like the other ones you've seen on the air. So there was no security risk there.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You don't believe you put him at risk?

RUBIO: No.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to also bring up something that one of your fellow Republicans, Senator Lindsey Graham has repeated again yesterday, earlier in the week he called for Russians to assassinate Vladimir Putin. Was that responsible?

RUBIO: Well, look, people are watching what's happening in Ukraine and what this man is doing to these people, what this monster is doing to human beings, and they're very angry about it. And obviously, you know, at the end of the day I do think Vladimir Putin is going to face some problems internally in Russia. How the Russians seek to take care of it is up to them. I'm not sure he was calling for a U.S. action in that regard. I think what he was basically trying to say, at least my reading of it is, I wish someone would take this guy out and remove him from power one way or the other. I think the whole world wishes that.

But that's not something we can impose. That's something that has to happen organically. It has to happen internally. And maybe it will, because he is not just facing a military catastrophe in Ukraine where he really can't win. I mean, the two outcomes he has before him are a costly military victory followed by a costly long-term occupation or a quagmire. But he is also facing a second front at home where his economy is headed to third world status here pretty rapidly.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So far he appears completely undeterred by that. Do you believe he is acting in a rational manner?

RUBIO: I think he is acting in a manner he believes is rational, because you have to understand, this is a guy who views himself as a historic figure. He believes his legacy is going to be secured by being the person that restored great Russia. You can't be a greater Russia without Ukraine under your thumb. And that's what he is pursuing now.

I also believe that he is a person that cannot -- he cannot survive, for example, being humiliated. And he can't survive in power if it looks like he backed down to NATO. So I think that -- that creates a real opportunity here for danger.

I don't think his perceptions are the same as our -- our perceptions about the world, about the way things are going and so forth. This guy is also an authoritarian leader. He doesn't get a lot of bad news. They don't report a lot of bad news to him because it doesn't get you promoted.

So I, unfortunately, think we're entering probably the most dangerous part of this conflict because as he begins to realize he can't make the tactical gains on the ground that he wants to make, I think he's willing to escalate and do things that, unfortunately, would be pretty cataclysmic.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It feels like a real dilemma. You say that Putin can't win this war, but he also seems pretty determined not to lose. So what can we do?

RUBIO: Well, that's one of the great challenges of these moments. I think there are -- if you look throughout history, there are times when you reach points like this, right, where there doesn't seem to be an easy way out. And I hope I'm wrong. I hope I wake up tomorrow and read that there has been this great negotiation and peace is here, and there is -- people are going to be able to get humanitarian aid and the shelling is going to stop. But -- that's what my heart hopes for, but my mind, what I know about this man and know about Russia and know about its intentions and know about history tells me we've got some ways to go yet until reach a point like that. And it may -- and it's not going to be a pretty -- it's not going to be a pretty journey to that point.

There's not a lot of good options here right now, unfortunately.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Rubio, thanks very much for your time this morning.

RUBIO: Thanks. Thanks, George.

