White House setting up economic crisis task force focused on reopening country An announcement could come as early as today.

The White House is preparing to announce a second coronavirus task force -- this one focused on the economic elements and opening the economy, two senior administration officials and a person familiar with the discussions tell ABC News.

This task force will include Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow and some other top administration officials as well as others from the private sector, sources said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talks briefly with reporters after arriving at the Capitol with White House Director of Legislative Affairs Eric Ueland and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to continue negotiations on a $2 trillion economic stimulus in response to the coronavirus pandemic, March 24, 2020 in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The news of a potential economic task force was first reported by the Washington Post.

The plans are not yet finalized, but sources say the rollout could be ready as soon as today.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will likely lead the team, but sources say his role is not yet finalized.

While the president will not give a date of opening up the economy, the economic task force will focus on ways to have a majority of the country open by April 30. Trump extended the administrations social distancing guidelines to this day.

