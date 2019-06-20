Former White House aide Hope Hicks' testimony transcript released

Former White House aide Hope Hicks refused to answer questions about several key incidents related to President Donald Trump’s potential obstruction of justice investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to a transcript of her congressional testimony released Thursday.

Members of the House Judiciary Committee questioned Hicks for nearly seven hours on Wednesday in a closed-door hearing. Democrats expressed some frustration with the former aide for refusing to answer any questions about her time at the White House.

