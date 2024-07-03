He's set to hear urgent concerns from Democratic governors at the White House.

White House in damage control mode as Biden set to meet with governors

President Joe Biden will begin his post-debate outreach in earnest Wednesday when he meets with Democratic lawmakers amid the party's mounting concerns about the 2024 election and Biden's ability to carry out his campaign.

The huddle comes nearly a week after Biden's shaky showdown with Donald Trump, during which Biden's hoarse voice and meandering answers left Democrats in a panic about their presumptive nominee.

Some allies have wondered why Biden didn't immediately move with more force to publicly quell worries not only with fellow Democrats but with voters.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who is attending Wednesday's White House meeting with Democrats and is viewed as a possible replacement if Biden should step aside, told CNN the president "needs to communicate more" if he plans to rectify his poor debate performance.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced that question and many more in her first press briefing at the podium on Tuesday since the CNN debate. There, she acknowledged Biden had a "bad night" but that their focus now was on turning the page with several campaign events and a television interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Friday.

President Joe Biden attends the first presidential debate hosted by CNN in Atlanta, Georgia, June 27, 2024. Marco Bello/Reuters

She will certainly face more hard questions about new reports and comments from Democrats at Wednesday's briefing.

The day after the debate, a more fiery Biden spoke at a rally in North Carolina and he held campaign fundraisers in New York and New Jersey.

After that, he spent the rest of the weekend in Delaware behind closed doors with family and advisers. Since returning to Washington on Monday, Biden's delivered brief remarks on the Supreme Court's immunity ruling and about extreme heat but often spoke with teleprompters and took no questions from the press.

In the meantime, pressure grew within the Democratic Party on Biden, reaching an apex on Tuesday when Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first member of Congress to call on the president to withdraw from the race.

In the past 24 hours, in damage control mode, Biden's spoken to House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Rep. James Clyburn and Sen. Chris Coons, ABC New has learned.

A top Biden aide told ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang the president's message to those congressional leaders is that he still has a path to victory, that the race hasn't changed much, and that his campaign still has the money and organization.

In addition to Biden's outreach, chief of staff Jeff Zients was set to hold an all-staff call on Wednesday on the "importance of us all to keep doing the work and executing on the mission together as a team," according to a White House official.

Biden was scheduled to have lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris before meeting with Democratic governors and other lawmakers in the early evening.

Among those who will meet with Biden in person are Pritzker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

-ABC News' Rachel Scott, Allison Pecorin, Molly Nagle and Brittany Shepherd contributed to this report.